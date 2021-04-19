AIICO faults report on non-remittance of pension assets

AIICO Insurance Plc has disputed the allegation by Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) that it has not remitted pension fund to the directorate.

AIICO Insurance Plc, in a statement, said that all pension assets due for remittance had been duly transferred to PTAD since the year 2017, in full compliance with the directive.

Alluding to possible story spin-off and source of misrepresentation, the composite insurer said both parties were presently engaged in a reconciliation exercise to conclude the process.

The insurer, therefore, implored the public to disregard any information that may suggest otherwise as there are no basis to that effect.

