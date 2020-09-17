Business

AIICO Insurance projects N62.23bn gross premium

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

AIICO Insurance Plc is targeting to achieve N62.23 billion gross premium income for the fourth quarter ending December 2020. In its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the insurance firm also projected N11.24 billion as profit after tax and N11.33 billion as profit before tax for the period. AIICO Insurance reported gross written premiums of N31.9 billion, representing 26 per cent rise from the same period in 2019 (Q2’19: N25.4 billion). According to the insurance firm, the growth was driven by sustained positive performance across the major lines of business of the group.

AIICO in a statement made available to newsmen said the group’s shareholders’ funds increased by 9.39 per cent from N27.9 billion in 2019 to N30.5 billion, driven by the group’s earnings for the period and its strong matching of long term asset and liabilities, despite volatile yields along the yield curve. However, the group’s profit before tax (PBT) reduced by 28 per cent to N2.17 billion, compared to N3.01 billion in Q2’19. The reduction was as a result of changes in product mix in the retail life business due to changes in clients’ preferences. These product preferences were, however, impacted by the lower interest yield environment – leading to a 71 per cent increase in the proportion of premiums that had to be transferred to life funds (shown as change in life fund).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Dearth of manpower hits Anambra general hospitals

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Acting Hospital Administrator, Anambra State Hospitals’ Management Board, Dr Okey Achugbu, has decried dearth of medical doctors in the state’s public healthcare system. Achugbu said this while defending the board’s financial transactions in 2019, before the state House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts. “We have about 34 general hospitals in the state but some […]
Business

Maize import: Forex restriction may weaken naira on parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s decision to add maize/corn imports to its foreign exchange exclusion list is likely to lead to a further weakening of the naira on the parallel market, analysts have said. In a circular to deposit money banks (DMBs) posted on its website last Monday, the apex bank directed the lenders […]
Business

Interswitch donates equipment, kits to LASG

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In furtherance of its efforts to assist the government in ramping up the testing capacity for the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country, integrated digital payment and e-commerce company, Interswitch Group, has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and rapid diagnostic test kits (RDTs) to the Lagos State Government. The donation, which was presented to the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: