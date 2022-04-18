Business

AIICO pays N47.3bn to policyholders

Frontline insurer, AIICO Insurance Plc, paid a total of N47.3 billion in 2021 to its policyholders.

 

A statement by the insurance firm said considering a variety of metrics when assessing the quality of its services, for a lot of its customers, especially retirees, paying claims and benefits when they are due is often the key determinant of the quality of their experience. According to the statement, timely claims settlement hallmarks AIICO’s obsession with customer satisfaction and a key driver for its customer retention.

 

“The company currently serves a variety of customer groups, from individuals and small-scale entrepreneurs to the largest businesses in the country, with each segment having its own peculiar needs and requirements.

 

In 2021, 70 per cent of claims reported, about N33 billion in total, were paid to individuals, with about 14 per cent (N6.5 billion) going to retirees who have lifetime contracts with the company.

 

“Claims to businesses across the spectrum made up 30 per cent (N14 billion) of total claims paid to customers. In total, the company paid N47.3 billion in claims and benefits to customers, up 19.1 per cent from N39.7 billion paid in 2020. It will be recalled that it paid N29.1 billion and N30.6bn in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

 

“This growth, along with the growth in its overall financial position over the years, underscores its incremental capacity to cater for the needs of existing and prospective customers,” AIICO said in the statement signed by Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications, Segun Olalandu,

 

