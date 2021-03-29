Business

AIICO poised for dominance with new vision, mission statements

AIICO Insurance Plc., a leading insurer in Nigeria, has asserted its determination for industry leadership and market dominance through a customer-centric and value-driven approach to business.

 

This corporate aspiration has led to the redefinition of the company’s vision and mission statements. According to the MD/CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, “at the core of this strategic move is our customer.

 

We are reengineering our operations to drive a whole new experience, leveraging an in-depth understanding of their needs through various life stages. “We will anticipate their needs and exceed their expectations.

 

As we embed customer experience within the culture of the Company, we will strengthen our ability to listen and engage customers across our spectrum of touchpoints.

 

“We will adopt digital everywhere in our quest for providing a unique customer experience and differentiation. We will provide a fast, responsive, and frictionless experience for consumers and employees as they switch between channels in their journey to fulfillment.

 

Wherever our customer finds us, be it online, or by walking into any of our branches, they are sure to meet a recognisable and consistent service delivery.

 

Our omni-channel strategy will make this possible and would ensure this level of service sticks. We will infuse technology within our operations to drive automation and end-to-end simplicity.”

The company has proven to be stable and reliable through the years amid different seasons of volatility, uncertainties and complexities by consistently delivering on its promise to its customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.

 

The future looks even brighter as the company is looking to establish and maintain market dominance and brand recognition, not just in Nigeria but in sub-Saharan Africa.

 

According to AIICO, its new vision statement is “To be the dominant insurer in Sub-Saharan Africa, built on a deep understanding of customer needs and world-class digital experience,” while the new mission statement is. On

