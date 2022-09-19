AIICO’s Fajemirokun ranked most prominent insurance CEO

.Efekoha, Ahmed, Odukale listed

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, AIICO Insurance Plc, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, has been recognised as the most prominent and visible chief executive officer in the insurance industry during the month of August.

He was listed in an independent media performance audit and analysis carried out by P± Measurement Services, a leading media intelligence and public relations agency. The audit is an independent analysis of the media performance and prominence of the CEOs of Nigerian commercial banks and insurance companies for the month of August 2022.

In the insurance sector, the media performance audit report revealed that Fajemirokun had the most media exposure with 45 per cent followed by Eddie Efekoha of Consolidated Hallmark In- surance with 17 per cent, Kunle Ahmed of AXA Mansard with 14 per cent and Tunde Hassan- Odukale of Leadway Assurance scoring 11 per cent media exposure. In the recent past, Fajemirokun has proven to deserve the recognition following the several income line growth of AIICO Insurance, which today ranks among the topmost underwriting firms in the country.

For instance, the company’s unaudited results for the half year released recently revealed a sustained top line performance and growth. According to the results, the underwriting firm posted a gross written premium (GWP) of N45.5billion in the H1’22, up by 21.4per cent compared with N37.481billion recorded within the same of in 2021.

While it posted a growth of 21.4per cent in 2022, the group grossed N45.5billion year-on-year (y-o-y) in the first half of the year from N37billion or 21.6per cent within the period under review. The company’s unaudited results represent the firm’s performances for the interim period ended June 30, 2022.

