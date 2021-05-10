AIICO’s grows profit by 1.3% to N1.6bn in Q1’21

Frontline underwriting firm, AIICO Insurance Plc, has recorded an 11.3 per cent increase in profit before tax to N1.6 billion in Q1’21 from N1.4 billion recorded during the same period in 2020.

The feat is on the back of improved overall profitability in the insurance businesses (Life, General and HMO).

According to a statement made available to New Telegraph, profits in the firm’s Wealth Management business, however, declined in Q1’21 as capital markets turned bearish during the quarter. The company’s gross written premium grew by 12.2 per cent to N19.7 billion in Q1’21 against the N17.6 billion announced in the Q1’20.

This was due to an increase of 34.0 per cent in the General Insurance business against 35.7 per cent of gross written premiums to N7.0 billion Q1’20: N4.6 billion. Underwriting profit was N27.7 billion in Q1’21 while in the Q1’20 it was N-131.0 million. Changes in sovereign bond yields impacted the value of liabilities and assets.

The statement said these movements were “reflected in the change in life and annuity funds as well as fair value/ realised gains or losses on the income statement. In Life business, we are typically concerned about whether there is a surplus or deficit of assets over liabilities because of these movements.

“However, because of limitations in financial reporting, changes in liabilities affect underwriting profits while changes in assets are reported below underwriting profits.

The effect is the significant variation in underwriting profits especially in volatile investment yield environments, such as we have in Nigeria.

“During Q1’21, annualised yields rose by 430 basis points to 11.7 per cent at the long end of the yield curve, leading to a reduction in the fair values of assets and liabilities; the reduction in liabilities led to positive underwriting profit while the reduction in assets is reflected in the fair value losses for the period.”

The statement further noted that total investment income declined to a loss of N24.1 billion in Q1’21 as against N4.7 billion in Q1’20 as Federal Government of Nigeria bond yields rose, affecting the fair value of our financial assets. Federal Government of Nigeria bonds make up most of our investment portfolio.

Profit after tax declined by 17.6 per cent to N1.5 billion in Q1’21 and in Q1’20: N1.9 billion tax credits of N435.7 million in Q1’20 improved after tax performance compared to Q1’21.

Total assets declined by 11.1per cent to N216.2 billion in Q1’21 (FY 2020: N243.1 billion) driven by a reduction in financial assets (-9.3percent; 79.0 per cent of total assets) and cash and cash equivalents (-38.2percent; 9.1per cent of total assets). Total liabilities declined by 13.4 per cent to N180.6 billion in Q1’21 (FY 2020: N208.4 billion).

This was driven mainly by decline in insurance contract liabilities (-15.9percent) from the rise in yields and reserving for new business and fixed income liabilities (-9.5percent) in our asset management business.

Total equity increased by 2.8 per cent to N35.6 billion in Q1 2021 (FY 2020: N34.7 billion). Commenting on the results, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The world is in a difficult moment and Nigeria has not been spared. Even as the world starts to move on from the pandemic, the economic after-effects will reverberate for a while yet.

However, there is some reason for optimism – economic activities have improved, and the country will likely exit the recession.

