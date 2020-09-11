Business

AIICO’s MD wins top CEO award

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, the MD/ CEO of AIICO Insurance Plc, has emerged one of the winners in the prestigious Top CEO Award for 2020. The award, jointly organised by BusinessDay and the Nigerian Stock Exchange was held on Saturday, September 5, 2020. This year’s edition was tagged “Advancing Against All Odds.” The panel of judges awarded AIICO Insurance Plc the recognition for its performance on stock price appreciation, profit after tax (PAT) growth and unblemished regulatory compliance for the 2019 accounting year.

Fajemirokun in his acceptance speech said: “On behalf of the stakeholders in AIICO Insurance Plc, I thank the leadership of BusinessDay Media Limited and the leadership of Nigerian Stock Exchange for this award. We thank our customers, employees, the board and our many shareholders for their enduring support. And personally, I thank my family for the enduring support.

We are deeply grateful for the consideration.” The Top CEOs Awards recognises the CEOs of listed companies who through sound strategy, disciplined execution, world-class governance and indoctrination of a customer-first ethos have delivered alpha, thereby creating competitive shareholder value on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria with a record of accomplishment of serving its clients that dates back over 50 years. Founded in 1963. AIICO provides life and health insurance, general insurance, investment management and pension management services as a means to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN moves to boost foreign reserves to support naira

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…as FG opens talk with World Bank, others on $6.5bn loan     T he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will strive to increase its foreign reserves to safeguard the value of the naira currency and has put in place measures to curb speculation, it said on Thursday.     The statement came as Nigeria’s […]
Business

FG: Agric to solve COVID-19-induced challenges

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Federal Government has disclosed that agriculture is the best way to beat the triple problem of low foreign exchange, huge unemployment and negative growth caused by COVID-19 in line with Mr. President’s mantra “to produce what we eat and eat what we produce.” With this, government is focusing on agriculture, increasing the acreage under […]
Business

N400m debt: AMCON takes over Doggi Group assets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Citing the order of Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) said it had taken over assets belonging to Alhaji Umaru Baba Abdullahi, the Chief Promoter of Doggi Group Limited, over an indebtedness of more than N440million. In a press release made available to New Telegraph, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: