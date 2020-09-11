AIICO’s MD wins top CEO award

Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, the MD/ CEO of AIICO Insurance Plc, has emerged one of the winners in the prestigious Top CEO Award for 2020. The award, jointly organised by BusinessDay and the Nigerian Stock Exchange was held on Saturday, September 5, 2020. This year’s edition was tagged “Advancing Against All Odds.” The panel of judges awarded AIICO Insurance Plc the recognition for its performance on stock price appreciation, profit after tax (PAT) growth and unblemished regulatory compliance for the 2019 accounting year.

Fajemirokun in his acceptance speech said: “On behalf of the stakeholders in AIICO Insurance Plc, I thank the leadership of BusinessDay Media Limited and the leadership of Nigerian Stock Exchange for this award. We thank our customers, employees, the board and our many shareholders for their enduring support. And personally, I thank my family for the enduring support.

We are deeply grateful for the consideration.” The Top CEOs Awards recognises the CEOs of listed companies who through sound strategy, disciplined execution, world-class governance and indoctrination of a customer-first ethos have delivered alpha, thereby creating competitive shareholder value on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria with a record of accomplishment of serving its clients that dates back over 50 years. Founded in 1963. AIICO provides life and health insurance, general insurance, investment management and pension management services as a means to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.

