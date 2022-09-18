News

Ailing system fuelling agitations, says group

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has again called on the Federal Government to address the economic downturn, unemployment, prolonged insecurity and other challenges in Nigeria.

 

Government’s failure to proffer solutions to the challenges according to YOV has resulted in the demand for separatist government by different groups.

 

The Yoruba diaspora group at the fifth edition of its virtual global conference, where participants gathered from the six continents, said at the weekend that agitations for self-determination will continue if the Federal Government does nothing concrete in  addressing the issues threatening the foundation and unity of Nigeria.

 

YOV, however, asked the Federal Government to stop clamping down on the self-determination agitators, insisting that it is the right of every ethnic nationality to seek justice, fair- play and good governance, as well as self-determination, especially, when it becomes very necessary.

 

The group further aired that the present situation in the country was setting Nigeria up for an imminent breakup within two years.

 

In his remarks, Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, who is also the Grand Patron of the diaspora group, said the Yoruba quest for self-autonomy or an independent nation should not be a crime, insisting that there are countries all over the world that sought their freedom peacefully.

 

