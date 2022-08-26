Sports

AIM signs more elite runners, adds 10km Fun Run

Determined to achieve its objective of becoming the first full marathon in Nigeria to have an elite field that will run a sub 2:10 mins, the Abuja International Marathon has signed more elite runners for its inaugural race slated for December 17, 2022.

In a statement signed by Race Director Olukayode Thomas, the Abuja International Marathon Managing Director Zsuzsanna Ogunmiloyo disclosed that the December 17 race will also include a 10 km fun race apart from the full marathon which will start at the City Gate and take runners through the most beautiful parts of Abuja and the 5km race for youths and children in their early teens.

According to Ogunmiloyo, the newly-signed elite runners are Emmanuel Naibei with a Personal Best of 2:08:27, Josphat Kiprop Kiptis with a PB of 2:13:47, and Benard Sang with a PB of 2:10:59. They also include two women Beatrice Cherop withaPBof 2:31:07andEsther MachariawithaPBof 2:27:15.

 

