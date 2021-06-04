AIMART Realtors boosts affordable housing in Lagos

Succour has come the way of residents as plan by the state government to intensify the provision of affordable housing has received a boost from a private property developer company. The private firm, AIMART Realtors (a subsidiary of Aimart International Nigeria Limited), which is a residential and commercial real estate broker, property manager and estate developer disclosed its commitment to plug the hole in the affordable housing scheme of the state following the recent announcement by the state government of developing six new manmade islands for residential purposes while commissioning new projects.

This, government said, is geared towards easing hous- ing challenges in the state. With experience in providing excellent housing solutions to a wide spectrum of clientele, AIMART is set to launch its own novel project tagged: ‘Affordable Homes Scheme, which it said will complement the state government’s housing schemes. Speaking on this initiative, Managing Director of the firm, Mrs. Bukola Iluyomade, said: ‘‘It is necessary that investors key into the vision of the Lagos State government on providing affordable housing.’’

Aimart International Nigeria Limited, she said, has developed a people focused and solution providing affordable homes scheme that ensures that the residents of Lagos have more opportunities to own homes through mortgage financing, which will not only be affordable but also measure up to the current trends in comfort and style. The company, she disclosed, has projects that are specifically targeted at low to medium income earners while ensuring that the dream of convenient home ownership is not considered out of reach.

‘‘These homes are developed to meet modern designs, providing proper neighborhood planning with up-to-date facilities and proper management to ensure that these structures and facilities attached to them are maintained serving the purposes of shelter, comfort, security and societal bearing,’’ she said. Furthermore: ‘‘These homes are specifically designed to meet modern architectural standards both in quality and style and have an appeal that cuts across all classes and demography.

