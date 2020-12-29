Aiming to take over construction industry

The National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) in line with its statutory mandate to uplift women and enhance their livelihoods, trained 200 women on various skills and vocations relevant to the construction industry. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

In recognition of the need to promote women’s economic empowerment, the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) has taken some women through special skills training which is the first step to financial freedom. The goal is to provide an enduring legacy to the dignity of the Nigerian woman. The training which commenced in November, involved 200 female artisans in six different trades.

They were drawn from the six geo political zones of the country. The trainings were on plumbing and pipe- fitting, plants and generator mechanics, tiling and masonry, refrigerator and air conditioning repairs, plaster of paris (POP) as well as electrical fittings and wiring. The training programme which lasted for 30 days was designed to enhance the skills of the young female artisans. Director General of the Centre, Mary Ekpere-Eta who addressed the trainees at the graduation ceremony in Abuja, noted that over 1000 female artisans have graduated from the scheme and most of them are doing well in their chosen trades. “It is our projection that in the course of active practice for a ten-year period, a million female professionals employing at least 10 persons, will take out 10 million unemployed youths from the streets. “This will help to drive social transformation in order to achieve poverty reduction through inclusive growth and sustainable development,” she said. She noted that having certified the high level of knowledge during the training, the artisans would undergo Industrial attachment programme at various construction companies in the country to get first hand experience.

“Each of the trained artisan will be awarded the Trade Test 2 and 3 Certificates and it is our expectation that they will become role models and agent of change in the construction industry and society at large.

“I am sure that this new crop of female professional artisans being launched into the construction industry will break the gender barriers and make available affordable and excellent artisanship service while being economically empowered in the Nigerian construction industry,” she said.

The DG noted that in the course of implementing the program, they have challenged stereotyping, fought gender bias and broadened the perceptions of participants to learn, develop and boldly utilize the acquired skills to improve their economic well being and and social status. “The training is structured to give the beneficiary a voice and the confidence to cope in an environment where competition is the order of the day.

It is also meant to provide skilled resource and balanced workforce in the construction industries and above all, to provide economic opportunities to women and girls who form more than fifty five percent (55%) of the country’s population by empowering them with the driving force to start small scale economic activities and gain employment.

As part of the capacity building programme, the trainees paid excursion visits to different places of interest including two major players in the construction industry, namely, Setraco Nigeria Limited and Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company Limited to get firsthand experience of the workings of the industry. Interestingly, two construction companies have indicated their willingness to absorb participants for industrial attachment programme.

The trainees also had financial inclusion seminar that dwelt more on how they can access startup funds from the likes of central banks and the bank of the industry. They were also lectured on medical education, business acumen, entrepreneur and etiquettes. Eta appealed to other agencies with similar funding to opportunity to come forward and assist these young ladies with much needed startup grants. “As we continue in contributing our quota in building lives, we are calling on development partners, individual and corporate bodies to join us in creating a world for all,” he said. UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said women economic empowerment was very critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ensuring gender equality in Nigeria. He said training female artisans to work in the construction industry would change the narrative that certain jobs or skills were reserved only for the male gender.

“The 200 beneficiaries graduating today are a testament to the fact that women can do anything and there is no such thing as skills or work reserved for a certain gender,’’ he stated.

Kallon, also stressed the need for gender-responsive budgeting and robust gender sensitive policies that mandate women’s equal and fair participation in society. He stressed that the United Nation is committed to supporting the efforts of Nigeria in this regard.

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Ifeoma Anyanwutaku commended NCWD for implementing programmes targeted at women empowerment while pledging the ministry’s maximum commitment in directing the centre to provide a lasting legacy to the dignity of the Nigerian women through programmes and intervention projects.

