AIM’ll change face of long distance races in Nigeria – Ogunmiloyo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as FCT DOS declares Abuja ready

The Managing Director of Unicentral Resources Generation Limited, the organiser of the maiden Abuja International Marathon, Zsusanna Ogunmiloyo, has said the race will create history in the Federal Capital Territory and the country as a whole.

Speaking during a press conference to announce one of the new partners for the race, Seven Up Bottling Company, Ogunmiloyo said despite the marathon taking place in Abuja which not popular for sporting activities, the threein- one race will be one of the best. “I can assure you that history will be made as everything has been put in place for one of the best races ever,” she said. “Like we all know, it is going to be a three-in-one race where we will be having the 42km which is the international race, the 10km that will be for the family and to crown it up, the 5km race designed for the students.

“Apart from the elite race, we also want to encourage the local athletes and we have concluded plans to give them incentives apart from the prize money at stake in all the races. “We are happy to get Seven Up on board and very soon, we are going to announce the major sponsor and other partners for the race.” Meanwhile, the Director of Sports, FCT, Istafianus Luka, has said that Abuja is ready to host the first major marathon in the country’s capital. According to him, the sports commission received several proposals to host a marathon in Abuja but the proposal from Unicentral Resources was the best hence the reason to award it to the organistaion.

 

