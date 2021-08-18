‘AIO conference to attract investment into Nigeria’

The Local Organising Committee of the upcoming African Insurance Organisation (AIO) Conference and General Assembly has said the event will attract a lot of benefits into Nigeria. The 47th AIO Confab and General Assembly is billed to hold in a couple of weeks in Lagos Nigeria with top insurance stakeholders in Afriaca and beyond attending.

The confab’s theme is: ‘Rebuilding Africa’s Economy: An Insurance Perspective,’ with four other sub-topics to address other contemporary issues affecting the insurance industry. Addressing the press yesterday in Lagos, the Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr Ganiyu Musa, said the support services, hospitality industry and other subsectors stand to benefit from the confab as the visitors are going to use various hotel allocation during the period. He said these would contribute to the economic wellbeing of the country during the period and the expends by the visitors would add to economic benefits of the country.

