Air accidents on decline globally, says IATA

A safety report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) showed a reduction in the number of fatal accidents and the fatality risk, compared to 2021 and to the five-year average (2018- 2022). In Nigeria, air travel has become increasingly safer as the country has not witnessed any serious air accidents since the crash of Dana Air flight 0992 on June 3, 2012, killing everyone on board and the people on the ground. IATA, which represents some 300 airlines comprising 83 per cent of global air traffic, released its 2022 Safety Report for global aviation on Tuesday. In 2022, there were five fatal accidents involving loss of life to passengers and crew.

This came down from seven in 2021 and an improvement on the five-year average (2018-2022) which was also seven. The fatal accident rate improved to 0.16 per million sectors for 2022, from 0.27 per million sectors in 2021, and also was ahead of the five-year fatal accident rate of 0.20, it said. The accident rate was 1.21 per million sectors, a reduction compared to the rate of 1.26 accidents for 2018-2022, but an increase compared to 1.13 accidents per million sectors in 2021. The fatality risk declined to 0.11 from 0.23 in 2021 and 0.13 for 2018-2022.

IATA member airlines experienced one fatal accident in 2022, with 19 fatalities The association’s Director General Willie Walsh said: “Accidents are rare in aviation. There were five fatal accidents on 32.2 million flights in 2022. That tells us that flying is among the safest activities in which a person can engage.

But even though the risk of flying is exceptionally low, it is not risk-free.” IATA also noted that despite the reduction in the number of fatal accidents, the number of deaths rose from 121 in 2021 to 158 in 2022. According to the association, most of the fatalities in 2022 occurred in a single aircraft accident in China that claimed 132 lives.

The airline involved was not an IATA member but was on the organisation’s Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registry. The next-largest loss of life occurred in an accident to an IATA member in Tanzania that resulted in 19 fatalities, Anadolu Agency said. Walsh said that careful analysis of the emerging trends showed that there was room to make flying even safer than it currently is. “This year’s report, for example, tells us that we need to make some special efforts on turboprop operations in Africa and Latin America,” he said, stressing that safety was aviation’s highest priority. The fatal accident rate improved to 0.16 per million sectors for 2022, from 0.27 per million sectors in 2021, and was ahead of the five-year fatal accident rate of 0.2. The all-accident rate was 1.21 per million sectors, a reduction compared to 1.26 for the five years 2018-2022, though an increase compared to 1.13 accidents per million sectors in 2021. The number of turboprop accidents declined in 2022 compared to 2021, accounting for four of the five accidents last year with loss of life among passengers and crew on board. Though sectors flown by turboprops represented just 10.6% of the total, turboprops were involved in 36% of all accidents, 80% of fatal accidents, and 16% of fatalities last year. Six regions showed improvement or no deterioration in the turboprop hull loss rate in 2022 compared to the five-year average. The two regions where increases were observed compared to the five-year average were Latin America/ Caribbean and sub-Saharan Africa.

