Air Chief To Commanders: Deploy maximum firepower against terrorists, bandits

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered operational commanders across all theatres to deploy maximum firepower against terrorists, bandits and other extremist elements threatening national security and public safety.

By the directive, therefore, the commanders across all theatres of operation in the six geo-political zones of the country, are to “show no mercy and ensure they employ maximum firepower against terrorists posing security threats in the country”.

The order comes barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari granted the military the “full freedom” to end insecurity in the land, which he described as “madness”.

A statement, Wednesday, by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, quoted the CAS as handing down the order when he met with frontline Air Officers Commanding (AOC), and Air Component Commanders (ACCs) at the NAF Base in Kaduna, on Tuesday.

Recall that aside the deadly attacks on territories in the North East, and North West, the terrorists have since extended their bloodletting campaign to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), culminating in the killing of two officers, and six soldiers of the Guards Brigade.

It is safe to further point out,that over twenty kidnapped Abuja – Kaduna train passengers, are still being held in the captivity of terrorists, who recently subjected the victims to flogging.

While commending the commanders for their efforts as well as the improved synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, Air Marshal Amao also underscored the need for effective allocation and utilisation of all NAF platforms deployed for operations in the North West and North Central for enhanced operational effectiveness.

