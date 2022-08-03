News

Air Chief To Commanders: Deploy maximum firepower against terrorists, bandits

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…orders operation ‘show no mercy’ nationwide

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered operational commanders across all theatres to deploy maximum firepower against terrorists, bandits and other extremist elements threatening national security and public safety.

By the directive, therefore, the commanders across all theatres of operation in the six geo-political zones of the country, are to “show no mercy and ensure they employ maximum firepower against terrorists posing security threats in the country”.

The order comes barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari granted the military the “full freedom” to end insecurity in the land, which he described as “madness”.

A statement, Wednesday, by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, quoted the CAS as handing down the order when he met with frontline Air Officers Commanding (AOC), and Air Component Commanders (ACCs) at the NAF Base in Kaduna, on Tuesday.

Recall that aside the deadly attacks on territories in the North East, and  North West, the terrorists have since extended their bloodletting campaign to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), culminating in the killing of two officers, and six soldiers of the Guards Brigade.

It is safe to further point out,that over twenty kidnapped Abuja – Kaduna train passengers, are still being held in the captivity of terrorists, who recently subjected the victims to flogging.

While commending the commanders for their efforts as well as the improved synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, Air Marshal Amao also underscored the need for effective allocation and utilisation of all NAF platforms deployed for operations in the North West and North Central for enhanced operational effectiveness.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Farmers lament as food crisis looms

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Despite efforts to boost the agricultural sector in Niger State, farmers in the state have warned that there will be a food crisis in the country if insecurity is not put to an end. Niger State Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Alhaji Shehu Galadima, said this yesterday at the official flag off of […]
News

Women, youths protest, demand removal of LG chair

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Women and youths of Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State yesterday staged a protest demanding the immediate removal of the council chairman, Michael Ibe Nwoke, for abysmal performance. The protesting women and youths said that under Nwoke as the LGA chairman, peace has eluded the area, as several issues capable of leading to youth […]
News

Hollandia Yoghurt unveils new communication campaign

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hollandia Yoghurt, Nigeria’s leading drinking yoghurt brand, has unveiled a new communication campaign with the theme; “Wholesome Nourishment From Your Favourite Brand.” The campaign was aimed at increasing brand awareness as it looked to further endear the brand to consumers as the favourite drinking yoghurt brand for wholesome nourishment. Deployed across different communication channels including […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica