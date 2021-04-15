News

Air Chief visits commands, assesses infrastructural facilities

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has toured the units under his command to assess the situation of things, including basic infrastructures, particularly in Lagos. Amao had visited the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base in Kaduna, the Training and Tactical Command in Makurdi, in company of the chief host, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Logistics Command (LC), Air Vice-Marshal Olanipekun Makinde and other senior personnel of the command.

Fielding questions from journalists, NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said: “As you are all aware, the Air Chief assumed office in February, it is expedient that he goes round to see what is happening in the Air Force units. He had toured other commands to check the level of infrastructural development. “The visit is to assess the situation of the basic infrastructure, including medical facilities, engineering facilities; logistics facilities with a view to see how he can make input to know which is critical or immediate.”

