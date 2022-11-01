Business

Air Côte d’Ivoire expands fleet with A330neo aircraft

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comments Off on Air Côte d’Ivoire expands fleet with A330neo aircraft

Stories, Wole Shadare

Air Côte d’Ivoire, the national airline of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, has signed a firm order for two A330neo aircraft to support its growth strategy.

The agreement was announced at Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, in the presence of Amadou Koné, Minister of Transport of Côte d’Ivoire, Laurent Loukou, CEO of Air Côte d’Ivoire, General Abdoulaye Coulibaly, President of Air Côte d’Ivoire Board, and Philippe Mhun, Airbus Executive Vice President Programmes and Services.

The airline currently operates a fleet of six Airbus aircraft comprising one A320neo, two A320ceo, and three A319.

The new A330neo wide-body aircraft will enable Air Côte d’Ivoire to grow its network and efficiently launch long-haul routes in view of the airline’s transcontinental expansion strategy.

The A330neo is the new generation version of the popular A330 wide-body. Incorporating the latest generation engines, a new wing, and a range of aerodynamic innovations, the aircraft offers a 25 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

The A330-900 is capable of flying 7,200nm/13,300km non-stop. Operating the A330neo side by side with its Airbus.

The single aisle fleet will enable Air Côte d’Ivoire to benefit from huge operational savings and more flexibility generated by Airbus’ unique commonality among its aircraft Family members.

The A330neo features the award-winning Airspace cabin, providing passengers with a new level of comfort, ambience, and design.
This includes offering more personal space, larger overhead bins, a new lighting system, and the ability to offer the latest in-flight entertainment systems and full connectivity

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Rydal Mews announces internship search, offers pathway to young real estate enthusiasts

Posted on Author Reporter

    As part of Rydal Mews’ 10th-anniversary celebrations, the leading real estate management firm has announced an Intern Search for young real estate enthusiasts. The programme aims to help young Nigerians with a passion for real estate management convert their academic knowledge into industry skills. It is open to young graduates with a maximum […]
Business

LCCI: Challenges still trailing AfCFTA implementation

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) still struggling to take off properly, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has emphasised that the regional economic communities need to take appropriate steps to ensure a speedy and effective implementation of the continental trade agreement in order realise the $6.7 trillion revenue projection. Director-General […]
Business

Facebook supports African SMB’s with virtual impact programmes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Social media giant, Facebook, has announced that all its Economic Impact Programmes will be offered virtually as the platform seeks to equip small businesses with digital marketing skills to help them stay open, connect with and acquire new customers to survive challenges presented by Coronavirus. Facebook’s Economic Impact Programmes include Boost with Facebook currently implemented […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica