News

Air force planes bombard Kaduna forests, destroy bandits’ camp

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The Kaduna State government has said that many bandits have been killed following the aerial bombardment of some locations within the state. The state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said the bombardment took place in Chikun and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of the state. Aruwan also said that aerial patrols and the show-of-force are to be sustained over Kaduna metropolis, major routes and other locations of interest across the state. The Commissioner said the “air component of Operation Thunder Strike” conducted a series of aerial missions across several locations, as reported in operational feedback from the Nigerian Air Force to the Kaduna State government. He said: “Armed reconnaissance was conducted over Erena, Kusasu, Kuduru, Kulefe, Kusherki and Shiroro in neighbouring Niger State as well as Chikun and environs, in Chikun Local Government Area. “Bandits were seen fleeing Kaduna State part of Kusasu (in Chikun LGA) on motorcycles. They were trailed by the crew and subsequently neutralised.” Following this, “armed reconnaissance was conducted along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway, Olam Farms, Rugu, Akilbu, Polewire Rijana, Katari, Jere and adjoining settlements.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP flays tear gas attack on grieving parent

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as callous, the unwarranted tear gas attack by the police on the parents of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, condemned such attack “meted on the grief-stricken parents after President Muhammadu […]
News

Kogi Grand Khadi bags good governance award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Given his commitment and high sense of integrity in the dispensation of justice in the Islamic jurisprudence, the Kogi State Grand Khadi, Justice Abdulkarim Aruwa, has been honoured with the award of good governance.   The award ceremony which took place at the state’s Sharia Court of Justice, Satuarday in Lokoja, was at the instance […]
News

Zulum: Lagos’ destruction planned to hurt residents

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

    Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum yesterday described the attack and destruction of properties in Lagos in the wake of the #ENDSARS protests as “mind-boggling”, saying that the violence was deliberately contrived to hurt Lagosians. The governor said this when he led political leaders from the Northeast region of the country on a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica