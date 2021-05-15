Air force planes bombard Kaduna forests, destroy bandits’ camp

The Kaduna State government has said that many bandits have been killed following the aerial bombardment of some locations within the state. The state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said the bombardment took place in Chikun and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of the state. Aruwan also said that aerial patrols and the show-of-force are to be sustained over Kaduna metropolis, major routes and other locations of interest across the state. The Commissioner said the “air component of Operation Thunder Strike” conducted a series of aerial missions across several locations, as reported in operational feedback from the Nigerian Air Force to the Kaduna State government. He said: “Armed reconnaissance was conducted over Erena, Kusasu, Kuduru, Kulefe, Kusherki and Shiroro in neighbouring Niger State as well as Chikun and environs, in Chikun Local Government Area. “Bandits were seen fleeing Kaduna State part of Kusasu (in Chikun LGA) on motorcycles. They were trailed by the crew and subsequently neutralised.” Following this, “armed reconnaissance was conducted along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway, Olam Farms, Rugu, Akilbu, Polewire Rijana, Katari, Jere and adjoining settlements.

