Air Force: Super Tucano alone can’t end insurgency

•Navy: We’ve over 470 Special Forces

 

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has called for collective action against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes assailing the nation, saying newly-acquired Super Tucano and other assets will not necessarily guarantee victory against the enemies of state.

 

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, who made the submission at a virtual session with editors last week, maintained that a combination of air power and citizens’ support and cooperation, will hasten the defeat of non-state actors engaged in a campaign of terror against the state.

 

This was even as the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, disclosed that the Service is deeply involved in the ongoing counter-insurgency and other kinetic operations in the North East, North West, as well as North Central.

 

The Nigerian military has been undertaking a counterterrorism and counter-insurgency operation in the North East in the last 12 years, to dislodge Boko Haram fighters, whose primary objective is to establish a Caliphate. Matters came to a head with the emergence of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) – a splinter group from Boko Haram – and banditry/kidnapping.

 

In the face of this, however, the CAS has assured of victory, especially with the targeted air strikes that the attack platforms have continued to deliver, with massive casualties on the side of the enemy.

 

Represented by the Chief of Training and Operations, Air Vice Marshal James Bony, the Air Chief said: “I think that is a misunderstanding of the air power and its role, particularly in the kind of operations we are conducting.

 

You (see), the Super Tucano have brought in a lot of bite to the fight, and I tell you for a fact, that as we speak right now, the air planes are operating in the North East.

 

“Just yesterday, I had a meeting with the commander out there and the vendors who supplied us the aircraft to review the operations of the aircraft and I can tell you for a fact that there is a very positive response as to the effectiveness of the operations of the air planes in the theatre of operations”.

 

He, however, clarified that a country’s air power, without corresponding citizens’ involvement, could not subdue national security threats, occasioned by extremism, and the like.

“But, I also want to clarify something here, that air power alone cannot win this war”, Amao said.

 

According to him: “It will take a collective effort. Like the Chief of Defence Staff has said, the military, civil society organizations and all other stakeholders.

 

So, while the Super Tucano is playing a very prominent role let’s not sit back and say the Super Tucano alone is going to end this war. It is not going to happen. It is going to be a collective effort”.

 

He also used the occasion to provide update on the inadvertent bombing of some civilian settlements in Yobe State, which necessitated the setting up of a Board of Inquiry, to determine the circumstances that attended the incident. His words: “All I can tell you for now is that the investigation is ongoing.

 

It is a very painstaking process and we are in constant communication with the Yobe State government and the moment the investigation is completed, I’m sure Nigerians will be told the outcome.”

 

Speaking on the crash in Kaduna, and Zamfara respectively some week ago, he explained: “You recall the first news item that came out was that an Air Force aircraft flew from Yola to Kaduna and crashed and we came out to tell Nigerians we didn’t have any air plane coming in from Yola to Kaduna to crash.

 

“Of course, we knew we have lost an air plane in Zamfara and a combat search and rescue has already being launched.

 

We knew the pilot was alive and the bandits were searching for him, so it would have been improper to come out and say this is where the air plane landed and put the life of that pilot and those who are conducting the combat search and rescue in danger.

“So, we had to delay for safe and the people who are conducting the search and rescue were not duly compromised.

And like you know we eventually got the pilot out. So, we didn’t have any desire to deceive anybody. It was not our intention to refuse to release information but operational conductions that bother the safety of the pilot and those who are conducting the search and rescue was more preeminent and that informed how we reacted in that particular situation.

 

Meanwhile, Gambo, has spoken about the efforts of the Service, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army,and NAF, to re-establish total authority in the North.

 

The three-star General also explained the establishment of a logistics college in his home state of Kano, apparently to address concerns that followed the development.

 

While many wondered what the Navy sought to achieve in a landlocked territory like Kano, as against the coastal area, Gambo explained that the Logistics base was excised from Owerinta in Abia State, where there existed Finance and Logistics College. He claimed that the decision was a consequence of “growth and development imperatives”.

 

His words: “Let me use this opportunity to clarify that what the Navy established in Kano is a logistics college. Granted, the establishment of this logistics college has thrown up a lot of questions, but it has also afforded us the opportunity to shed some light on our establishments across the nation.”

