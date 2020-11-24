News Top Stories

Air France, KLM to resume flights to Lagos, Abuja Dec 7

Air France and KLM have concluded plans to resume flights to Nigeria more than eight months after they suspended flights to the country occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic. This is also coming nearly three months after the Nigerian government barred the two mega carriers from the country following the activation of reciprocity policy.

 

The carriers, in a statement made available to New Telegraph yesterday, said: “As from December 7, 2020, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch airlines will resume passenger flight operations to Abuja and Lagos.”

 

General Manager Air France KLM Nigeria & Ghana, Michel Colleau, disclosed that passengers can now fly Air France and KLM from Nigeria (Abuja and Lagos) to Paris and Amsterdam with the possibility of transfer to other European and North Atlantic destinations.

 

He stated that Air France and KLM were monitoring the changing health situation worldwide on a daily basis and are committed to providing its customers optimum health and hygiene conditions at every stage of their trip.

 

His words: “Flights to and from Lagos and Abuja will be operated in strict compliance with NCAA and international health protocols and will adhere to the highest standards of health and hygiene.”

 

