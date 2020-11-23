Air France, KLM to resume flights to Lagos, Abuja Dec 7

Air France and KLM have concluded plans to resume flight into the country more than eight months after they suspended flights to Nigeria occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly three months after the Nigerian government barred the two mega carrier from the country following the activation of reciprocity policy.

The carriers in a statement on Monday made available to New Telegraph said: “As from December 7, 2020, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will resume passenger flight operation to Abuja and Lagos”.

General Manager Air France and KLM Nigeria and Ghana, Michel Colleau disclosed that passengers can now fly Air France and KLM from Nigeria (Abuja and Lagos) to Paris and Amsterdam with the possibility of transfer to other European and North Atlantic destinations.”

He stated that Air France and KLM were monitoring the changing health situation worldwide on a daily basis and arecommitted to providing its customers optimum health and hygiene conditions at every stage of their trip.

His words: “Flights to and from Lagos and Abuja will be operated in strict compliance with NCAA and international health protocols and will adhere to the highest standards of health and hygiene.

“We also wish to assure all our customers that we have taken precautionary measures to ensure that our operations are conducted safely, comfortably and responsibly. The safety of our passengers and crew will always be our top priority.”

The wearing of surgical masks, according to him is compulsory on board the aircraft and throughout the duration of the trip, adding that the air in the cabin is renewed every three minutes.

The air recycling system on board the aircraft, he noted is equipped with HEPA – High Efficiency Particulate Air – filters identical to those used in hospital operating theatres.

Air France and KLM have reinforced aircraft cleaning procedures, notably with the disinfection of all surfaces in contact with customers. A specific procedure for disinfecting aircraft by spraying an approved virucidal product has been introduced.

