Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok, former CAS, dies at 74

Air Marshall Nsikak Eduok (rtd), has died at the age of 74.

Eduok, the 12th Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) of the Nigerian Air Force, according to sources died Wednesday evening at the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, Uyo, in Akwa Ibom State, where he had been treated for some undisclosed health challenges.

He was born on July 11, 1947, at Mbak in Akwa Ibom State, and enlisted into the NAF as a potential pilot on August 1, 1968.

Air Marshal Eduok had his initial military training at the Nigerian Defence Academy after which he went for primary flying training in 1970.

He was appointed as the CAS on August 27, 1993, but the appointment was reversed a week later by the then military government.

He was redeployed as Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command (AOC TAC) and also appointed a member of the Provisional Ruling Council (PRC).

On March 20, 1995, he was appointed a member of the Federal Executive Council as Minister of Aviation.

He was in this position till he was finally reappointment as the CAS on March 30, 1996.

Like this: Like Loading...