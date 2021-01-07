News

Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok, former CAS, dies at 74

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Air Marshall Nsikak Eduok (rtd), has died at the age of 74.
Eduok, the 12th Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) of the Nigerian Air Force, according to sources died Wednesday evening at the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, Uyo, in Akwa Ibom State, where he had been treated for some undisclosed health challenges.
He was born on July 11, 1947, at Mbak in Akwa Ibom State, and enlisted into the NAF as a potential pilot on August 1, 1968.
Air Marshal Eduok had his initial military training at the Nigerian Defence Academy after which he went for primary flying training in 1970.
He was appointed as the CAS on August 27, 1993, but the appointment was reversed a week later by the then military government.
He was redeployed as Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command (AOC TAC) and also appointed a member of the Provisional Ruling Council (PRC).
On March 20, 1995, he was appointed a member of the Federal Executive Council as Minister of Aviation.
He was in this position till he was finally reappointment as the CAS on March 30, 1996.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

US approves Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Moderna has been approved by the US government as the country’s second Covid-19 vaccine, clearing the way for millions of doses to be released. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the US-made jab about a week after approving a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which is now being distributed. The US has agreed to purchase 200 […]
News

Tinubu, Ganduje, govs, Alaafin, Ooni honour Ajimobi at 71st post-humous birthday

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Eminent personalities from all walks of life yesterday gathered on Ibadan city, the Oyo State capital, showered encomiums on late Senator Abiola Ajimobi on his post-humous 71st birthday, calling for devolution of power and true federalism. The occasion was the 3rd Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation (SAAF) ceremony and public lecture organised in collaboration with the […]
News

Fake news: Nigeria’s sitting on keg of gun powder – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Tuesday told the House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values that the nation was sitting on a keg of gun powder regarding the issue of fake news and need to immediately begin to go regulate the social media space.The Minister, who was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica