Air passengers paid higher fares in March –NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Nigerians commuting by air paid higher fares last month, transport fare data from the stable of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed.

 

It added that air fare paid by passengers for a specified route single journey increased by 18.71 per cent year-on-year. According to NBS, average airfare rose to N36,495.41 in March 2021 from N36,458.11 in February 2021.

 

Average fare paid by  air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.10 per cent month-on-month and by 18.71 per cent year-on-year to N36,495.41 in March 2021 from N36,458.11 in February 2021.

 

It fingered states with highest air fare as Anambra/ Lagos (N38,600.00), Delta/ Jigawa (N38,500.00), Bauchi (N38, 450.00) while states with lowest air fare were Akwa-Ibom (N32,700.00), Sokoto (N33,200.00) and Katsina (N35,150.00).

 

Relatedly, average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city increased by 4.42 per cent month-on-month and by 82.50 per cent year-on-year to N377.27 in March 2021 from N361.31 in February 2021.

 

States with highest bus journey fares within the city were Zamfara (N618.23), Bauchi (N597.14) and Ekiti (N500.15); while states with lowest bus journey fares within the city were Oyo (N197.55), Abia (N209.87) and Borno (N258.14).

 

It further said that average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 1.62 per cent month-on-month and by 42.58 per cent year-on-year to N2,411.29 in March 2021 from N2,372.87 in February 2021.

 

States with highest bus journey fares intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,576.28), Lagos (N3,425.18) and Sokoto (N3,380.20) while States with lowest bus journey fares within city were Bayelsa (N1,700.19), Enugu (N1,720.45) and Bauchi (N1,725.35).

 

The Transport Fare Watch report for March 2021 covers the following categories namely bus journey within the city per drop constant route, bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

 

“Average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 1.76 per cent month-on-month and by 102.46 per cent year-on-year to N271.44 in March 2021 from N266.74 in February 2021.

 

“States with highest journey fare by motor  cycle per drop were Rivers (N420.35), Taraba (N420.15) and Yobe (N420.10) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N90.43), Katsina (N147.64) and Niger (N159.20).

 

“Average fare paid by passengers for waterway passenger transport increased by 1.81 per cent month-on-month and by 43.52 per cent year-on-year to N808.38 in March 2021 from N794.02 in February 2021.

 

States with highest fare by waterway passenger transport were Bayelsa (N2,300.80), Delta (N2,300.60) and Rivers (N2,285.67) while states with lowest fare by waterway passenger transport were Borno (N250.30), Gombe (N320.15) and Abuja FCT (N350.79),” it said.

