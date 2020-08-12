Air Peace agrees to recall sacked pilots

Air Peace has rescinded the sack of over 70 pilots it recently sacked following the intervention of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika. The pilots had lost their jobs last week following disagreement with the management of the airline over pay cut they considered ‘wicked and insensitive’.

The decision to recall many of the pilots was a fall-out of an intervention meeting called by Sirika between the airline management and the leadership of the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) held in his office yesterday.

Director of Media for the Ministry of Aviation, Dr. James Odaudu, in a statement, said in the verbal agreement reached after a dialogue that was held in a very friendly environment, Chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, acceded to the Minister’s appeal for the recall of the maximum number of pilots that the airline can accommodate without going under.

In their presentation, NAAPE, led by its chairman, Abednego Galadima, said that some missteps could have been made in the course of the standoff between the airline and the union. He said that as a union, it was a painful thing to see a large number of their members thrown into the labour market.

On his part, Onyema expressed sadness and disappointment over what he called the ingratitude of some of the airline’s pilots, after everything done to make them comfortable on their jobs.

He recalled how Air Peace had trained over 80 pilots and an equal number of aircraft engineers, giving its staff the best remuneration package within the sector only for them to disappoint at a time their understanding was needed.

Onyema, however, commended Sirika for providing the required leadership to the industry and promised his full cooperation in ensuring the growth of the aviation sector in Nigeria.

The Aviation Minister, in his remarks, called for the understanding of everyone, especially the Labour unions, of the prevailing situation in the aviation industry.

He commended Onyema for his enormous contributions in developing the industry, but appealed to him to recall the maximum number of the sacked pilots that the airline can comfortably accommodate in the prevailing circumstances to which the airline operator agreed.

Like this: Like Loading...