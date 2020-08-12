News Top Stories

Air Peace agrees to recall sacked pilots

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Air Peace has rescinded the sack of over 70 pilots it recently sacked following the intervention of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika. The pilots had lost their jobs last week following disagreement with the management of the airline over pay cut they considered ‘wicked and insensitive’.

 

The decision to recall many of the pilots was a fall-out of an intervention meeting called by Sirika between the airline management and the leadership of the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) held in his office yesterday.

 

Director of Media for the Ministry of Aviation, Dr. James Odaudu, in a statement, said in the verbal agreement reached after a dialogue that was held in a very friendly environment, Chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, acceded to the Minister’s appeal for the recall of the maximum number of pilots that the airline can accommodate without going under.

 

In their presentation, NAAPE, led by its chairman, Abednego Galadima, said that some missteps could have been made in the course of the standoff between the airline and the union. He said that as a union, it was a painful thing to see a large number of their members thrown into the labour market.

 

On his part, Onyema expressed sadness and disappointment over what he called the ingratitude of some of the airline’s pilots, after everything done to make them comfortable on their jobs.

 

He recalled how Air Peace had trained over 80 pilots and an equal number of aircraft engineers, giving its staff the best remuneration package within the sector only for them to disappoint at a time their understanding was needed.

 

Onyema, however, commended Sirika for providing the required leadership to the industry and promised his full cooperation in ensuring the growth of the aviation sector in Nigeria.

 

The Aviation Minister, in his remarks, called for the understanding of everyone, especially the Labour unions, of the prevailing situation in the aviation industry.

 

He commended Onyema for his enormous contributions in developing the industry, but appealed to him to recall the maximum number of the sacked pilots that the airline can comfortably accommodate in the prevailing circumstances to which the airline operator agreed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC, PDP in war of words over bloody palace attack

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

    Nigeria’s leading political parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) – yesterday traded words over the bloody clash between their supporters in Benin, the Edo State capital, at the weekend. The clash erupted outside the palace of Oba Ewuare II of Benin Kingdom, where Governor Godwin Obaseki had […]
News

Police discover decomposing body of kidnap victim

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Police Command in Rivers said it has discovered the decomposing corpse of Mr Ereba Dinabari, 38, who was recently abducted from his residence in Woji area of Port Harcourt. The command’s spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Thursday in Port Harcourt. Omoni said […]
News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: North, South battle ahead of APC NWC zoning arrangement

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

T he position of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on power rotation ahead of the 2023 presidency is set to be tacitly unveiled ahead of the zoning arrangement for the National Working Committee (NWC) positions to be arrived on by the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.     Sunday Telegraph learnt that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: