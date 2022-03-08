Air Peace boss offers to assist families of Ukrainian staff

The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has offered to evacuate the immediate families of the airline’s Ukrainian staff to Nigeria consequent upon the invasion of the country by Russia. Onyema, who disclosed this on Thursday, commiserates with the Ukrainians and expressed hope that the situation comes to an end. He stated: “You are all aware that your employer, Air Peace, has been directed by the Federal Government of Nigeria to evacuate Nigerians who have escaped from Ukraine to its neighbouring countries namely Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia. We have since last night commenced the evacuation flights. “To this end, we are willing to evacuate your immediate family members by bringing them into Nigeria with our flights for safety, if you so wish. Once again, we pray that a solution to the war is found quickly.”
Crude oil: Brent falls to $81.37 per barrel
Nigeria lost marginally Monday as Brent crude price closed at $81.37 from $82 a barrel at the weekend. As a result, Brent has lost more than 38 cents at the international oil market, a development, which resulted in a loss of 0.46 per cent. Similarly, United States’ West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude followed suit, as […]
World Bank: Over 50% of Nigerians’ll be extremely poor by 2022
The World Bank has projected that the number of poor people in Nigeria will increase by 20 million by 2022 to hit over 100 million extremely poor people, over 50 per cent of the population Gloria Joseph-Raji, World Bank senior economist, disclosed this recently in Abuja at the launch of a 2021 macroeconomic outlook report […]
COVID-19 funds: BudgIT tasks govs on transparency
Civic Hive, BudgIT’s civic innovation hub, has urged state governments to publish details of how COVID19 funds received from both local and international donors are being spent. In a press release, the organisation said: “This request is expedient for proper monitoring of these funds, and also to ascertain if states are truly spending these […]
