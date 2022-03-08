Business

Air Peace boss offers to assist families of Ukrainian staff

Posted on

The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has offered to evacuate the immediate families of the airline’s Ukrainian staff to Nigeria consequent upon the invasion of the country by Russia. Onyema, who disclosed this on Thursday, commiserates with the Ukrainians and expressed hope that the situation comes to an end. He stated: “You are all aware that your employer, Air Peace, has been directed by the Federal Government of Nigeria to evacuate Nigerians who have escaped from Ukraine to its neighbouring countries namely Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia. We have since last night commenced the evacuation flights. “To this end, we are willing to evacuate your immediate family members by bringing them into Nigeria with our flights for safety, if you so wish. Once again, we pray that a solution to the war is found quickly.”

 

