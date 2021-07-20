Air Peace: Changing dynamics of Nigeria’s airline industry

Considered as Nigeria and West Africa’s biggest airline in terms of finance, fleet modernisation and rapid route expansion, Air Peace has continued to blaze the trail as an airline with vision to change the entirety of airline operations in the country, writes WOLE SHADARE

Inception

When the carrier started operations in 2013, not a few gave it the chance to be where it is today because of the unviable record of seeing over a hundred airlines go under, under mysterious circumstances, further accentuating the fear that Nigerian airlines are created for ulterior motive by their promoters and, as such, do not follow a sustainable pattern.

Airlines’ impediment

Yes, there are other factors that have impeded the progress of many of Nigerian carriers, such as tough operating environment, changing government policies that give so much to foreign carriers, but virtually nothing to domestic carriers, excruciating taxes, high cost of fuel and lack of infrastructure among others that have crippled or seriously affecting the operators.

It is often argued that no airline in Nigeria deliberately set itself up to fail despite alleged faulty business and other commitment of ‘unforced’ errors, while others argue that poor business plans ab initio could set any airline up for failure.

Making the difference

That has not been the lot of Air Peace, which has consistently remained relevant in the tough competitive airline space with the acquisition of state-ofthe art aircraft that are gradually replacing fuel guzzling B737 airplanes.

It is not that the B737 aircraft are not good; they are good with a trip of good load factor.

But the world is changing as airlines all over the world are migrating to more fuel efficient aircraft; a situation that has plane makers like Boeing and Airbus – the two biggest plane makers – to be in neck to neck competition with each other in one of the biggest rivalries ever between two firms.

The skyrocketing prices of oil in the international market have seen a sharp rise in the price of Jet A1.

As oil marketing companies continue to hike aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price to over N300 per litre, it is absolutely true the sharp increase in jet fuel prices will increase the operating costs of Nigerian carriers at a time when they are still struggling to re-boot operations after the devastating coro-navirus crisis.

Onyema’s astuteness

Air Peace’s Chairman, Allen Onyema, projected quickly as a good businessman that Jet A1 would continue to skyrocket and needed a quick thinking on what to do to remain profitable and to offer customers value for their money by placing unprecedented orders for state of the art 30 Embraer aircraft anywhere in the world.

Two of the airplanes have already arrived. The airline has also expressed readiness to receive additional five of these aeronautical wonders before this year runs out with plans to take delivery of others next year.

Milestones

In its eight years of operation, Air Peace has had significant milestones and has become an industry leader in all facets of growth – route network, fleet size and workforce.

Three years ago, the airline made an order for 30 ultra-modern 124-seat capacity aircraft from Brazil’s aviation giant, Embraer. 10 of these orders were activated in 2018 while additional three were activated at the Dubai Airshow in 2019, leaving purchase rights at 17.

In the first half of 2021, Air Peace has proven its cynics wrong by taking delivery of three of the 13 firm orders, fresh from Embraer’s factory.

The impact of these new planes is massive, especially in the areas of employment creation and further bolstering Nigeria’s image on the international aviation scene, giving her the toga of a country that can boast of an airline with several brand new aircraft, littering the skies and giving travellers an exceptional flight experience.

Future plans

Onyema said: “By next year, we hope to receive all the 13 airplanes we already made firm orders for and by the end of 2023, we intend to activate payment for another 10 of the aircraft brand, which will bring it to 23. And we have new routes that we want to deploy the aircraft to.

“We have new routes that we have just opened, and more routes will still come in the coming months. We are opening Gombe very soon and our intention is to open up this country.

We will also connect North East with North West and other routes. Owerri-Kaduna and other routes will be connected. We have been designated to so many destinations by government. We have over 20 destinations, which is very commendable.”

Experts’ views

An elated Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, could not hide his feeling on the giant strides taken by the airline in recent times, describing the acquisition of brand new planes as a ‘milestone.’

He maintained that what was happening in Nigeria’s aviation industry was a ‘paradigm shift.’

Nuhu asserted: “This is another milestone and a paradigm shift and this is something that I have not seen since my days at Nigerian Airways when they were purchasing the right air-craft for the right routes. Air Peace is not only buying aircraft, but buying the right size aircraft for the Nigerian market.

“The Embraer aircraft is the right aircraft, it breaks even with low passenger figures, your maintenance cost is low, your operational cost is low. Another factor is that the new aircraft is absolutely great for the environment, it does less pollution. I am really proud that I am Director- General of NCAA when this paradigm shift is happening.

We are all here to work together to grow the industry and we have to give kudos to Allen Onyema.”

Another expert, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that “Air Peace, as an airline, has built capacity and equipment over time that can comfortably beat its chest when it comes to operations within the domestic and western region and the international market.

“The systems and processes need to be worked on. Air Peace should begin to look at passengers beyond their point of destinations and, for this to happen, they need a partner airline.

In doing this, they need to be sure of the system and processes in place and be confident that their clients will not come back to sue them,” he further said.

Consolidating international operations

With four wide-body B77 and planned acquisition of more long range airplanes, the carrier could set the stage with operation into more international routes to cut down on capital flight and unchallenged dominance of international airlines on the Nigerian market, which is considered huge.

It is the only airline from Nigeria operating internationally since the suspension of Arik Air’s international routes three years ago as the carrier operates to Sharjah, UAE and Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has designated the carrier to operate other multiple international destinations such as Mumbai-India, Guangzhou-China, London and Houston-U.S.

The carrier is propelled by its no-city-left-behind vision to provide peaceful and affordable connectivity for Nigerians, using the right kind of aircraft befitting for each route.

Last line

With a varied fleet of 28 aircraft, two international destinations, five regional routes and 17 domestic routes, Air Peace has tremendously demonstrated its unimpugnable capability to compete favourably with other international airlines and only requires our collective support and that of government to keep the pot boiling.

