Air Peace, Emirates to resume operations after clearing hurdles –NCAA

The Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu has stated that the country and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) still have some grey areas they need to work on before full flight services can be restored between both countries. Nuhu stated this yesterday in Lagos amid the lifting of the ban by the UAE on 12 African countries including Nigeria, stressing that hat the issue of flight operations between Nigeria and UAE is based on the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA). According to him, “Nigeria as a government, we don’t deal with an airline, we deal with the authorities of UAE.

So, what I told the Country Man-ager of Emirates when he came to my office him is that the Civil Aviation Authority of UAE should write to us officially through diplomatic channels”. “When we have that, it means the Nigerian Government is in official communication with UAE. As soon as that letter comes in, I’m sure it is going to come maybe today or tomorrow, we will act on it. Unofficially, we are not aware because I need the UAE CAA to officially inform me through government to government channels. So, when we get that it becomes official”, he added.

He further hinted that when they receive the letter from the UAE government, then, the Federal Government would have to take a decision on that. According to him, “We have the Ministry of Aviation, which deals with matters of policies, and also, we have the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on Covid-19. However, we don’t think it will take time to make a decision once we receive the letter officially”. On Air Peace decision for flights to Dubai, the NCAA chief said they cannot choose for the Nigerian flag carrier airline whether it wants to operate to Dubai or Sharjah, stressing that It depends on the airline to choose the airport it wants to fly into and the approval given by the UAE Government based on Nigeria’s BASA arrangement with them.

