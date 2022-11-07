News

Air Peace, Ibom Air control 51.25% of Nigeria’s domestic market share -Survey

In a far-reaching survey conducted by Phillips Consulting Limited (PCL), Air Peace, and Ibom Air have been adjudged as the most preferred airlines in Nigeria.

According to the survey, Air Peace (31.67%) and Ibom Air (19.58%) jointly control half of the domestic passengers’ market share. Surprisingly, 16.24% of passengers do not prefer any airline. Arik ranks as the third most preferred airline by passengers.

The consistency of Green Africa at the bottom of the most preferred and least preferred airlines was attributed to its being a new entrant and brand awareness among respondents.

Ironically, almost half of the respondents 47% identified Air Peace, Arik Air, and Aero Contractors as their least desired airlines. 41% selected Dana, Azman, Overland, United Nigeria, Max Air, Ibom, and Green Africa as their least preferred airlines. These results according to PCL appear to contradict the results of the most preferred airlines.

According to the majority of respondents, Air Peace was their least preferred airline because of the carrier’s poor communication of information and high pricing, and rated as the most expensive domestic airline to travel. The poor communication issue connects the dots in the clash between the Emir of Kano and Air Peace in February 2022.

 

