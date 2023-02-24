News Top Stories

Air Peace, Ibom Air suspend flight operations over election

Air Peace, Nigeria’s flag carrier, said it is suspending flight operations tomorrow. The airline said the suspension of scheduled flights is due to the presidential and National Assembly election.

In a statement yesterday, the aviation firm assured customers that it would resume services after the elections. “Members of the public are, hereby, informed that there will be no scheduled flights on February 25, 2023, due to the conduct of the presidential and national assembly elections,” Air Peace said.

“Scheduled flight operations resume on Sunday, February 26, 2023.” Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, will hold its general elections between February and March 2023. While the presidential and national assembly contest will hold on Saturday, February 25; the gubernatorial and state assembly polls are scheduled in most states for March 11.

With over 93 million registered voters — mostly youth — expected at the polls for their preferred candidates, the election comes across as critical to the country’s ailing economy.

Last year, Nigeria’s aviation sector recorded significant disruptions linked to high cost of Jet A1 fuel, foreign exchange scarcity, and regulatory lapses; leading to reduced profits. Emulating Air Peace’s efforts to encourage participation in the elections, Ibom Air also stopped flight operations.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) announced, on Wednesday, that train operations would be suspended from Saturday to Monday. The corporation said the suspension was part of efforts to ensure that Nigerians exercise their franchise at the presidential and national assembly elections scheduled for February 25.

