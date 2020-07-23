News

Air Peace, pilots meet as airline denies strike action

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Pilots working with Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace, have allegedly embarked on strike over what they termed ‘irrational pay cut’. The airline, however, denied reports alleging that its pilots have gone on strike as at July 21st. Spokesperson for the airline, Stanley Olisa, in a statement, said the report was untrue and an attempt to portray the airline in a bad light. He said: “Our pilots are not on strike. That information is unfounded and false. It is meant to portray our airline in a bad light. “We have been flying even today. They are not on strike and I do not know where that is coming from.

I do not know where that person is getting his information from. I have seen that, but I have already told you it is not true.” Further findings showed that the airline was still meeting with pilots over the matter. Earlier on, a report had said the management of Air Peace, through its Human Resources Department, approved an average of 80 per cent pay cut across its pilot rankings, forcing pilots to go on strike.

A pilot of the airline, who spoke to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity, said the management of the airline, through its Human Resources, approved an average of 80 per cent pay cut across its pilot rankings. The source further stated that as a result of the decision, the pilots decided to down tools until further notice pending when the management can come to a mutual agreement.

A senior pilot, who also spoke to our correspondent, lamented the poor treatment pilots are subjected to, stressing that the management and the pilots were still meeting to resolve the problem. His words: “It is true that the pilots went on strike to protest poor treatment by the airline. They may call off the strike as management is meeting with the pilots’ body.” He stated that the strike, which started on Tuesday, may be called off if the management shift its position and come to a mutual agreement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kogi Guber : Appeal Court upholds Bello’s election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division yesterday upheld the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.   The appellate court, in separate unanimous judgment by five-man panel led by Justice Adamu Jauro, dismissed four appeals that challenged the return of Governor Bello as valid winner of the gubernatorial election that held in the State […]
News

Celebrating the birth of unassuming ICT guru

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Indisputably, the anniversary of someone’s birth is an actual symbol of one’s existence. When Cyril Isong was given birth to, at port Harcourt River State, even a faultless soothsayer could not tell that a star was born. But over three decades down the line, the name Isong has become one to be reckoned with in […]
News

Brazil’s President says coronavirus restrictions kill economy

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that lockdown measures used to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus “kill” and have “suffocated” the country’s economy. “Without salaries and jobs, people die,” he said referring to restrictions imposed by some states and municipalities. “Lockdown kills,” he added, saying that some politicians have suffocated the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: