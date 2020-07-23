Air Peace, pilots meet as airline denies strike action

Pilots working with Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace, have allegedly embarked on strike over what they termed ‘irrational pay cut’. The airline, however, denied reports alleging that its pilots have gone on strike as at July 21st. Spokesperson for the airline, Stanley Olisa, in a statement, said the report was untrue and an attempt to portray the airline in a bad light. He said: “Our pilots are not on strike. That information is unfounded and false. It is meant to portray our airline in a bad light. “We have been flying even today. They are not on strike and I do not know where that is coming from.

I do not know where that person is getting his information from. I have seen that, but I have already told you it is not true.” Further findings showed that the airline was still meeting with pilots over the matter. Earlier on, a report had said the management of Air Peace, through its Human Resources Department, approved an average of 80 per cent pay cut across its pilot rankings, forcing pilots to go on strike.

A pilot of the airline, who spoke to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity, said the management of the airline, through its Human Resources, approved an average of 80 per cent pay cut across its pilot rankings. The source further stated that as a result of the decision, the pilots decided to down tools until further notice pending when the management can come to a mutual agreement.

A senior pilot, who also spoke to our correspondent, lamented the poor treatment pilots are subjected to, stressing that the management and the pilots were still meeting to resolve the problem. His words: “It is true that the pilots went on strike to protest poor treatment by the airline. They may call off the strike as management is meeting with the pilots’ body.” He stated that the strike, which started on Tuesday, may be called off if the management shift its position and come to a mutual agreement.

