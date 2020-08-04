News Top Stories

Air Peace sacks 75 pilots, cuts workers’ salaries

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)
  • Airline: To survive, some jobs must go

 

  • Unions shut Bristow Helicopters

 

Two weeks after the chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema expressed frustration with the demands of his pilots and threat to shut down the airline, the  management of the carrier, yesterday, sacked over 75 of its pilots.

 

The airline was, however, silent on the number of pilots it disengaged in its statement to the media. But pilots who spoke to New Telegraph disclosed that over 75 pilots we  sacked while the carrier is planning to sack more engineers, cabin crew and other workers because of its revenue that had dwindled considerably as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The airline reiterated that anything short of pruning its huge workforce and cutting of salaries will lead to the collapse of the airline.

 

“Therefore, we decided to review the salaries being paid to all staff. The new salaries reflect a 0%-40% cut of the former salary depending on the salary grades of      the staff. Even after the cuts, it was obvious that for us to be able to sustain our operations and survive the times, some jobs must inevitably have to go,” the airline said. Air Peace majorly operates B737 and other aircraft types.

 

Many of its airplanes had gathered dust on the tarmac across airports in the country following very low passenger traffic since domestic flight operations resumed on July 8. The carrier, in disengagement letters signed by Deputy Human Resources Manager for Air Peace, attributed the action taken by the airline to the “negative impact occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic with the company unable to continue with your employment.”

 

The letter equally stated that in accordance with the terms of their contract of employment, they would be paid one month’s salary in lieu of notice in accordance with their contract of employment as at February 2020. According to the disengagement letter, the pilots would be paid based on pro rata payment of salary for July 2020 based on the date of recall to duty.

 

The airline said it was a painful decision it had to take in the face of COVID-19 pandemic that has had negative effect on not only aviation in Nigeria, but global aviation sector. According to the airline,

 

“The Management of Air Peace wishes to state that it has taken a very painful but rightful decision, in the circumstances the airline has found itself as a result of the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations and financial health, to terminate the employment of some of its pilots.

 

“This decision was taken for the greater good of the company and its almost 3,000 workforce, the affected pilots inclusive. The airline cannot afford to toe the path of being unable to continue to fulfil its financial obligations to its staff, external vendors, aviation agencies, maintenance organisations, insurance companies, banks and other creditors, hence the decision to restructure its entire operations with a view to surviving the times.

 

“The survival of the airline is of paramount importance. When everything comes back to normal, those pilots affected today will have a place to come back to in future if they so wish.”

 

Just last week, the management of the airline put its entire workforce on notice, threatening that it would not hesitate to wind up its operations if the pilots and cabin crew continue to resist the voice of reasoning by accepting what the airlines had to offer in terms of remuneration.

 

Onyema, while reacting to the pilots’ work-to-rule action embarked upon for the better part of last week, expressed disappointment that after having intimated    the pilots with the prevailing unfavourable circumstance which warranted the pay cut, the pilots still decided to embarrass the airline.

 

Onyema lamented that “it is very unfortunate some of you chose to embarrass this airline at this point in time through various flimsy excuses such as refusal to come to work on very spurious reasons.”

 

He reminded the pilots that for the better part of 2019, majority of them flew an average of 25 hours a month and the company did not withhold their salaries and allowances and all were paid promptly. In a memo to the pilots, he wondered how the pilots refused to understand and co-operate with the salary cut which he had promised will soon be reviewed.

 

He said presently, the airline had not achieved 40 per cent of its load factor since the nation’s airspace was opened and travel resumed on July 8.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

649 COVID-19 patients discharged in 24 hours — highest recovery rate

Posted on Author Reporter

*As NCDC confirms 626 new cases For the first time in weeks, the number of persons discharged in one day exceeded the figure of new cases recorded across the country. This is the highest rate of recoveries recorded in Nigeria with 649 people discharged within 24 hours. The new figure was given by the Nigeria […]
News

Imo Varsity’s workers protest against unpaid salaries

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

  Members of staff of the Imo State U n ive r s i t y (IMSU), Owerri have threatened to embark on industrial action should the Governor Hope Uzodinma- led state government fail to clear outstanding salary arrears of the university workers.   The workers lamented that 675 of their colleagues and pensioners had […]
News Top Stories

NASU demands return of petrol price to N123

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

…describes increase as insensitive, extortion of downtrodden   The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), has called on the Federal Government to revert the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol to the old pump price of N123.50 per litre.     The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: