Air pollution can affect lung health of infants

Researchers in Germany have found that infants exposed to even low levels of air pollution experience reduced lung function as children and teenagers. These new findings of a study were presented at the international congress of the European Respiratory Society (ERS) in in Vienna, Austria.

Their study found that exposure to air pollution in the first year of life reduced lung function development from the ages of six to 15, even at pollution levels below EU standards.

 

“This is worrying because it suggested that damage to lungs in the first year of life can affect respiratory health throughout life,” said Dr. Qi Zhao of the IUF-Leibniz Research Institute for Environmental Medicine in Düsseldorf, whose work was presented at the international congress of the ERS.

 

The International Edition of The Guardian, reported that 915 children living in the Munich and Wesel regions of Germany participated in the research. The children had tests to measure their breathing power at the ages of six, 10 and 15.

 

The researchers compared the results with estimated levels of pollution in the areas the children had lived until they were one year old.

 

However, after controlling for factors including parental smoking, the researchers found that the higher the level of pollution exposure as babies, the worse their lung function was as adolescents. The impact was even greater on children who developed asthma.

 

The WHO limit for PM2.5 is an annual average of 10 μg/m3, and the EU limit is 25. Both the WHO and EU limits for nitrogen dioxide are 40 μg/m3. Thierry Troosters, president of the European Respiratory Society, said: “These studies are concerning because they suggest that current regulations, such as the EU limit values for air pollution, are not safe enough.

