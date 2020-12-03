News Top Stories

Air pollution can cause plaque build-up in the brain

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said older adults exposed to air pollution might have a heightened risk of abnormal ‘plaque’ accumulation in the brain. Their findings were published online in ‘JAMA Neurology’.

Plaques refer to clumps of protein called betaamyloid that build up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease, the most common cause of dementia, is a progressive disorder that causes brain cells to waste away (degenerate) and die. It involves a continuous decline in thinking, behavioural and social skills that disrupts a person’s ability to function independently.

In the new study, researchers found that among older adults with memory and thinking problems, those exposed to higher levels of air pollution were more likely to show plaque buildup on brain scans.

A postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, San Francisco’s Memory and Ageing Center, Leonardo Iaccarino, who is lead researcher, said the findings did not prove air pollution causes plaques or dementia but the results added to a body of research suggesting that air pollution was a risk factor for dementia. The 18,000 study participants all had either dementia or mild cognitive impairment (problems with memory and thinking that can progress to dementia). Each underwent a PET scan to look for beta-amyloid deposits in the brain.

Iaccarino’s team used data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to estimate people’s exposure to air pollution — both around the time of the PET scan and 14 years earlier, based on their ZIP codes. Overall, 61 per cent showed beta-amyloid clumps on their brain scans, the ‘Newsmax’ reported and the odds inched up along with air pollution exposure.

People who lived in the most-polluted areas 14 years prior were 10 per cent more likely to have evidence of plaques than those in the least-polluted areas. In fact, Iaccarino noted that the Lancet Commission on Dementia recently added air pollution to its list of modifiable risk factors for the disease. Others include smoking, high blood pressure, physical inactivity and traumatic brain injury.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US military chiefs in quarantine as Trump Covid chaos spreads

Posted on Author Reporter

  Top US General Mark Milley and other military leaders are self-quarantining after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive for coronavirus. Admiral Charles Ray, vice commandant of the US Coast Guard, tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms. Other officials were quarantining “out of an abundance of caution” after attending meetings with Adm Ray last […]
News

Threatened by gully erosion encroachment

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Residents of erosion ravaged areas in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital and its environs have raised the alarm over the threat posed by gullies, which had already caved in not fewer than 50 houses in the areas affected and gulped over 10 buildings. The areas worst hit by the gullies in the State capital included: […]
News

Corruption: Match your words with action, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare that some officials of his administration were corrupt, but to match his words with action by immediately charging those already indicted to court.   Buhari had said over the weekend that some appointed government officials had abused the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: