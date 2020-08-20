News Top Stories

Air pollution raises childhood asthma risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers from Denmark said exposure to increased levels of air pollution could lead to the development of asthma in children. According to the findings of their study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), asthma was also more likely to be found among children whose parents have the condition, or where the mother smoked during pregnancy.

However, the study found that reduction in pollution levels in areas of poor air quality may reduce the number of children who suffer from the disease. Children from wealthier backgrounds and those whose parents had a high level of educational achievement were less likely to have the condition, reported the ‘Science Daily’. Asthma is a chronic disease involving the airways in the lungs. These airways, or bronchial tubes, allow air to come in and out of the lungs. If you have asthma, your airways are always inflamed.

They become even more swollen and the muscles around the airways can tighten when something triggers your symptoms. Asthma, which may cause difficulty breathing, chest pain, cough and wheezing, can be minor or it can interfere with daily activities. In some cases, it may lead to a life-threatening attack. For the study, researchers examined data on Danish children born between 1997 and 2014. They were then tracked, some until they were 15 years old, to see whether or not they developed asthma or a persistent wheeze.

A total of 122,842 children were identified as having developed asthma or a wheeze. According to the study, youngsters exposed to higher levels of air pollution – measured through particulate matter or (PM2.5) – were more likely to have asthma or a persistent wheeze. “Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is the most worrying type of pollution for lung health, and disproportionately impacts certain groups, including the very young, older people and people with lung conditions such as asthma.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Emefiele: Creative industry can fetch Nigeria $20bn yearly

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

FG hands over National Theatre to Bankers’ Committee   Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the country has the potential to earn over $20 billion an-nually from the creative industry.   He stated this yesterday at a ceremony that saw the Federal Government officially handing over the […]
News

Anambra 2021: PDP abolishes zoning of guber ticket

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it would not zone its governorship ticket to any part of the state in the 2021 Anambra State governorship election. The party also said it would enforce discipline in the state chapter of the party. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a joint press conference with the National […]
News

SUJIMOTO MEETS FCT MINISTER OF STATE, DR. RAMATU TIJJANI ALIYU, SET TO PARTNER ON HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN ABUJA

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Construction, a luxury real estate company, Sijibomi Ogundele have extolled the leadership qualities of the Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. (Mrs.) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu who he described as being a passionate administrator and an example of quality leadership as she pilots […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: