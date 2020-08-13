Metro & Crime

Air strikes destroy B’Haram storage facility in Borno –Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Military said it destroyed a logistics storage facility operated by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), within the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis of Borno State. It said the destruction followed intensified air strikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), which form part of the ongoing military operation in the North East tagged, “Operation Lafiya Dole.”

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, made the disclosure in a statement. He said: “The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs’) logistics storage facility and neutralised several of their fighters at Yamud along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis of Borno State.” Enenche said the operation was executed on Tuesday on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the settlement was one of the locations where the terrorists stored their logistics and assembled to launch attacks.

He added: “A series of followup aerial surveillance missions also showed significant number of terrorists within the settlement and also identified some compounds that were being used as storage facilities and meeting venues. “The Air Task Force detailed its fighter jets to attack the location, scoring accurate hits, leading to the destruction of the designated target structures as well as the neutralisation of several of the terrorists.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ajimobi’s wife tackles Makinde, other govs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Florence, widow of ex- Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi, has lashed out at Governor Seyi Makinde for how his government treated her husband in the last one month of his illness. The visibly angry widow denied ever contacting Makinde or anybody in government for any kind of support during the illness of her husband, which […]
Metro & Crime

Gunman abduct Nasarawa education board official

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia The Personal Assistant to the Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB),Alhaji,  Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi, Jibrin Shuaibu Daddare, has been abducted. Daddare was resportedly kidnapped at his residence at Daddare in Obi Local Government Area at the early hours of Monday by unknown gunmen. Family sources said […]
Metro & Crime

Missing child: Sotitobire opens defence

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Trial of the founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, over the disappearance of a oneyear- old boy, Gold Kolawole, from his church last year, resumed yesterday with the prophet opening his defence. Opening the defence before the trial judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, Prophet Alfa’s counsel, Olusola Oke, announced to the court that 20 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: