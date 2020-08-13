Air strikes destroy B’Haram storage facility in Borno –Military

Military said it destroyed a logistics storage facility operated by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), within the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis of Borno State. It said the destruction followed intensified air strikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), which form part of the ongoing military operation in the North East tagged, “Operation Lafiya Dole.”

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, made the disclosure in a statement. He said: “The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs’) logistics storage facility and neutralised several of their fighters at Yamud along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis of Borno State.” Enenche said the operation was executed on Tuesday on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the settlement was one of the locations where the terrorists stored their logistics and assembled to launch attacks.

He added: “A series of followup aerial surveillance missions also showed significant number of terrorists within the settlement and also identified some compounds that were being used as storage facilities and meeting venues. “The Air Task Force detailed its fighter jets to attack the location, scoring accurate hits, leading to the destruction of the designated target structures as well as the neutralisation of several of the terrorists.”

