News

Air strikes force Ukraine into longer power cuts

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Ukrainian authorities have warned people in the capital Kyiv to expect longer power cuts, lasting more than four hours, because of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Rolling blackouts are hitting not only Kyiv but also central regions of Ukraine, including the city of Dnipro, reports the BBC.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said about four million people were affected but “shelling will not break us”.

This month Russia launched dozens of missiles and Iranian-made drones.

Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is being pounded by the air attacks – Zelensky says about a third of the country’s electric power stations have been destroyed.

The Kyiv region has lost 30% of its power capacity, the private energy company DTEK says, meaning “unprecedented” power cuts will be necessary.

“Unfortunately the scale of restrictions is significant, much larger than it was before,” said DTEK director Dmytro Sakharuk.

The power cuts have meant curbs on the use of street lights and electric-powered public transport, besides the discomfort in people’s homes.

The EU and other international allies of Kyiv have condemned the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure – attacks that Ukraine sees as war crimes.

Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, heavily damaged by Russian shelling, also faces long power cuts, along with the central cities of Zhytomyr, Poltava and Chernihiv.

Russia stepped up its missile attacks on Ukraine’s power stations and other civilian infrastructure in retaliation for the October 9 bombing of the Kerch Bridge – a key link to Russian-annexed Crimea.

President Vladimir Putin called that blast a Ukrainian “act of terrorism”. The bridge is a symbol of his campaign to incorporate large swathes of Ukraine into Russia.

A power station employee called Pavlo, quoted by AFP news agency, said “we are confronted by such damage for the first time”. The unnamed plant had twice been targeted by missiles and then by an Iranian-made “kamikaze” drone.

He said repairs had been under way for more than two weeks, but “there are difficulties in that the equipment that has been damaged is unique – it’s hard to find the same parts”.

In other developments:

• Russia said it had mobilised 300,000 reservists – the target number set by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. He said 41,000 of those called up had already been deployed to the battlefield in Ukraine

• Russia also said it had completed an operation to move thousands of civilians out of occupied Kherson, ahead of an expected battle with Ukrainian forces for the strategic southern city

• President Zelensky accused Russia of dismantling medical facilities in Kherson – removing “equipment, ambulances, just everything” – and pressurising doctors to move to Russia

• Chechen leader and Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov admitted that a Chechen unit had suffered “big losses” – 23 fighters killed and 58 wounded in a Ukrainian artillery attack.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FCTA mulls revocation of land titles used by criminal scrap market operators

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

As the battle to reclaim a massive expanse of land used by some scrap market operators in Apo District of Abuja rages on, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has said it may go ahead to revoke all land titles to land affected in the shoddy deals. The Administration regretted that the land allocated to Mass […]
News

Eid El Kabir: Lawan, Senators enjoin Muslims to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Chukwu David

he President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and other Senators have felicitated with the Muslim faithful at this year’s Eid El Kabir, just as they urged the celebrants to observe COVID-19 protocols, to avoid further spread of the pandemic. In his goodwill message, Lawan said that the National Assembly was collaborating with the Executive in […]
News

INEC lists constraints in creating new constituencies

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said legal and court judgments are hindering creation of new constituencies in the country. INEC Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said though the commission has constitutional role to create new electoral constituencies, it has to contend with constitutional and legal issues. He said: “The commission […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica