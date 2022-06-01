Air Travel: Asian syndicates rip off Nigeria on ticket sales

Travel agencies based overseas may have taken advantage of improper scrutiny to erode the travel market in Nigeria by making use of airlines’ distribution networks particularly web-based ticketing agreements to encroach on the burgeoning travel industry. The big travel agents like Sathuru, Wahiguru, Blueberry and others particularly based in India and South East Asia take advantage of the relative ease in ticket issuance through APG Interline Electronic Ticketing Agreements (IET) and other global distribution systems (GDS) like Amadeus, Galileo and Sabre among others issue in what is generally known as Sold Outside Ticketed Outside (SOTO) tickets. Airline ticket is a SOTO

Sold Inside Ticketed Outside), Sold Outside Ticketed Inside (SOTI), or Sold Inside Ticketed Inside (SITI) ticket and it will make a big difference when it comes to fares. Due to special fare construction rules and regulations, ticketssold outside the origin country (SOTO) will incur additional fees. For example, if a UK traveller buys their ticket in the UK but they’re travelling from New YorktoLosAngelesthatwillbe a SOTO ticket. With regard to the location of these operations relativetotheoriginof thetraveller, tickets may also be SITI, SITO, or SOTI, specifying inside or outside. What the agencies based outside Nigeria do, according to a travel expert, who spoke with New Telegraph, is that they prefer to issue tickets originating from Nigeria, pay inNigeriancurrency, thenaira, but collect dollars from their clients. They pay for the tickets in naira at the official rate while they sell at the black market rate, thereby making a huge amount of money. They are syndicates that operate profitably in Third World countries or in an economy that has dual foreign currency exchange rates. The activities of these syndicates from India and Asia, last month, made APG IET tinker with the idea of making airlines that are their affiliates start selling tickets in dollars and the second reason of making the repatriation of foreign airlines’ $283 million (N117.6 billion) trapped funds in Nigeria easier for them. This was, however, shut down as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was irked by the decision, which forced the management of APG IET to rescind the implementation of thedecisionthatwouldhave taken place on April 19, 2022. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, told the operators of Travel Management Companies (TMC) and travel agents that Nigeria was a naira currency market, which they strictly complied with. There are indications also that the CBN may blacklist the Indian firms as the apex bank is said to be compiling the names of the firms with a view to wielding the big stick against them following complaints from indigenous travel agencies of their nefarious activities. Chairman, APG IET Nigeria, Mr. Femi Adefope, who spoke at the APG IET Day at the weekend where he took the trade partners through many of the advantages the organisation, had had in their business lamented that some unscrupulous powerful travel agents from outside the country, particularly from India like Satguru, Wahiguru, Blueberry and others are taking advantage to rip-off, off genuine local travel agents. “I have spoken to a few of my colleagues to say enough is enough. You cannot come into the country and start sabotaging us economically. They are the same group of people doing everything wrong at the Port, trying to export things illegally and unethical practices. That is our biggest challenge at this point in time and they are big. Their customer base is not here in Nigeria. “Their customer base is outside of Nigeria. They are taking advantage of the currency situation. That is what they do. It is an area the CBN has not taken action on because nobody came up to complain but we the indigenous travel agencies are concerned and we are saying private companies in Nigeria should work on local content, and deal with Nigerian travel companies who are not here to sabotage our economy or take advantage of them. “Itisamajorchallenge. Alot of airlines have stopped selling SOTO tickets because these companies who are some of the top performers are doing it to service other countries because those tickets don’t even cometoNigeria. Theysellthem through Burundi and some other places,” Adefope fumed

