AIRBOY SUSTAINS ‘DANCE’ CAMPAIGN ACROSS MEDIASPHERE

Airboy is still on top of his game, no doubt. The ‘Dance’ crooner’s readiness for a clean sweep in an industry believed to be highly competitive is one that is fast taking shape.

Since the unveiling of his visuals for ‘Dance’, his latest studio effort. The Amapiano music style lover has suddenly soared online, as statistics would reveal, raking in millions of streams and an Instagram challenge/contest which doesn’t seem to be losing momentum after several weeks.

The weeks and months ahead would tell if his new video currently enjoying rotational play on cable music channels can actually sustain the drive and height it has attained for itself thus far, as we have seen with few other videos from some other notable stars from home soil. Time as they say is a gentleman.

Airboy got signed early in 2020 to Oladips Records. The music imprint has not disappointed, if the consistent growth of Airboy is anything to consider, having joined the South Africa based record label owned by successful businessman, Mr. Ebenezer Gbenga Omoshagba.

