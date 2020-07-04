News

AIRBOY SUSTAINS ‘DANCE’ CAMPAIGN ACROSS MEDIASPHERE

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

 

Airboy is still on top of his game, no doubt. The ‘Dance’ crooner’s readiness for a clean sweep in an industry believed to be highly competitive is one that is fast taking shape.

 

 

Since the unveiling of his visuals for ‘Dance’, his latest studio effort. The Amapiano music style lover has suddenly soared online, as statistics would reveal, raking in millions of streams and an Instagram challenge/contest which doesn’t seem to be losing momentum after several weeks.

 

 

The weeks and months ahead would tell if his new video currently enjoying rotational play on cable music channels can actually sustain the drive and height it has attained for itself thus far, as we have seen with few other videos from some other notable stars from home soil. Time as they say is a gentleman.

 

 

Airboy got signed early in 2020 to Oladips Records. The music imprint has not disappointed, if the consistent growth of Airboy is anything to consider, having joined the South Africa based record label owned by successful businessman, Mr. Ebenezer Gbenga Omoshagba.

 

 

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Lalong directs arrest of defaulters

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

P lateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, has directed the State COVID-19 Task Force to start arresting defaulters in six Local governments Areas of the state. The Local Government Areas are those with the highest prevalence increase of confirmed cases of COVID-19 who have disregarded the guidelines put in place […]
News

Ex-APC scribe to Obaseki: Be wary of Supreme Court’s verdict

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

A former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Comrade Godwin Erahon yesterday warned Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu to be wary of the fate of the Action Alliance (AA) candidate in Imo State over the recent Supreme Court verdict. He said Obaseki was being surrounded by swindlers, […]
News

COVID- 19 lockdown linked to spike in unintended pregnancies, abortions

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A top official of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) has disclosed that reproductive health (RH)/family planning (FP) services were interrupted at tertiary, secondary and primary health facilities in Nigeria due to the restrictions on movement to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The Director/Head of Reproductive Health (RH) Division at the FMoH, Dr. Kayode Afolabi who made this known at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: