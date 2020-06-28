Airboy’s “Dance” soars as video hits over 2M views

Barely two weeks after Nigerian music star, Airboy, launched the contest for his latest Amapiano song titled “Dance”, it has become a runaway success.

With ladies, both young and old, taking a fancy to the soulful tune, the cumulative views from the official video of the song as well as many submitted by participants have crossed the 2 million views.

With many guys who got involved bot left out, his @Airboyrado1 Instagram page has been buzzing since the contest began, with ladies in countries like United States of America, United Kingdom, Greece, Ireland, Scotland among others featuring prominently along with hundreds from Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Nigeria-born singer released the official music video for “Dance” just weeks back as it premiered on MTV Base West. The aptly-directed visuals coupled with the catchy tunes behind it are so cool the video was put on replay for more than twice.

Recently signed to Oladips Records, a well-structured music imprint owned by seasoned South Africa-based Entrepreneur, Mr. Ebenezer Gbenga Omoshagba and his wife, Airboy is ready to ride the waves and stake a claim for a spot at the top.

