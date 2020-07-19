News

Airboy’s “Dance” takes the lead on Lagos’ streets as promoters take notice

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

 

Airboy, the Nigerian singer who released his song, “Dance” recently on Oladips Records, has continued his smooth sailing with the Amapiano-laced song.

 

Having successfully become a feature on radio and TV playlists, the buzz around Airboy is on another level on the streets of Lagos, particularly at Alaba International market.

 

With audio mixtapes of different promoters and DJs featuring his latest joint, some of his supporters have said that the South Africa-based Nigerian artiste made no mistake when he chose to sign a record deal with Oladips Records.

 

It is widely believed that ever since he got signed to the music imprint, it’s been one week one step higher for the ‘Dance’ crooner. A peep into his activities on social media, particularly, his Instagram page @Airboyrado1, signals heavy traffic and an impressive engagement between the artiste and his fans scattered across different continents.

 

Meanwhile, Airboy is concluding plans with his label boss and other team mates for the release of a follow-up track. Sylvia Sylective is one of the artiste’s inner circle members who have been working underground for some time now to make this happen within the next couple of weeks.

 

Oladips Records, a fast growing and well-structured music label, is owned by top business mogul, Mr. Ebenezer Gbenga Omoshagba and his lovely wife.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

602 repentant Boko Haram members renounce membership

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

No fewer than 602 repentant Boko Haram members yesterday denounced their membership of the group and swore Oath of Allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.   The former insurgents, who had completed a de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration programme, denounced their membership of the insurgent group at the Malam Sidi Camp in Kwami Local Government […]
News

90 days for rerun elections unconstitutional –Ekweremadu

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has canvassed early and staggered primary elections as panacea for highly contentious nomination process in Nigeria’s electoral system. Ekweremadu stated this yesterday during a webinar on “Electoral Reforms: National Assembly and the People’s Expectations”, which was organised by the Centre for Liberty in Abuja, in conjunction with […]
News

Open grazing: Benue Livestock Guards impound 90 cows

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Benue State Livestock Guards yesterday impounded 90 cows for contravening the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state.   State Commander of the Livestock Guards, Mr. Linus Zaki who displayed the animals in Makurdi, told journalists that 60 cows were impounded in Ohimini and 30 in Logo Local Government Area.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: