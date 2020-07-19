Airboy’s “Dance” takes the lead on Lagos’ streets as promoters take notice

Airboy, the Nigerian singer who released his song, “Dance” recently on Oladips Records, has continued his smooth sailing with the Amapiano-laced song.

Having successfully become a feature on radio and TV playlists, the buzz around Airboy is on another level on the streets of Lagos, particularly at Alaba International market.

With audio mixtapes of different promoters and DJs featuring his latest joint, some of his supporters have said that the South Africa-based Nigerian artiste made no mistake when he chose to sign a record deal with Oladips Records.

It is widely believed that ever since he got signed to the music imprint, it’s been one week one step higher for the ‘Dance’ crooner. A peep into his activities on social media, particularly, his Instagram page @Airboyrado1, signals heavy traffic and an impressive engagement between the artiste and his fans scattered across different continents.

Meanwhile, Airboy is concluding plans with his label boss and other team mates for the release of a follow-up track. Sylvia Sylective is one of the artiste’s inner circle members who have been working underground for some time now to make this happen within the next couple of weeks.

Oladips Records, a fast growing and well-structured music label, is owned by top business mogul, Mr. Ebenezer Gbenga Omoshagba and his lovely wife.

