Airbus: Deep losses amid sluggish recovery

Airbus experienced deep losses in the first nine months of 2020 and is suffering from the impact of a global air travel industry that is taking longer to recover than anticipated.

“After nine months of 2020 we now see the progress made on adapting our business to the new Covid-19 market environment,”

Despite the slower air travel recovery than anticipated, we converged commercial aircraft production and deliveries in the third quarter and we stopped cash consumption in line with our ambition,” said Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus.

The European manufacturer made a loss of 2.7 billion ($3.2 billion) in the first nine months of 2020, compared to 2.2 billion profit during the same period in 2019.

Revenues dropped 35 percent down to 30.2 billion ($35.3 billion) as airlines continued to turn away aircraft deliveries to protect their own precious cash reserves.

Airbus delivered 341 commercial aircraft in the first nine months of 2020, which was 40 percent fewer than the corresponding period last year. During the third quarter of 2020, a total of 145 commercial aircraft were delivered including 57 deliveries in September.

Airbus has lost a total of 358 million ($418 million) from ending production of the A380 superjumbo, 26 million of which was lost in Q3.

The company has desperately tried to cut costs this year by reducing its workforce and slashing its production rates. Airbus said it aims to breakeven on free cash flow in the fourth quarter of this year (before M&As and customer financing).

Faury added: “The restructuring provision booked shows our discussions with social partners and stakeholders have advanced well. Our ability to stabilise the cash flow in the quarter gives us confidence to issue a free cash flow guidance for the fourth quarter.”

