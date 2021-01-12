Business

Airbus delivers 556 airplanes to 87 customers in 2020

Aircraft giant, Airbus delivered 566 commercial aircraft to 87 customers in 2020, in line with the production adaptation plan set out in April 2020 in response to COVID-19.

 

In order to overcome international travel restrictions, the Airbus team developed an innovative e-delivery solution which represented more than 25 per cent of the 2020 deliveries, allowing customers to receive their aircraft while minimising the need for their teams to travel.

 

Chief Executive Officer of Airbus, Guillaume Faury, said: “Working hand-in-hand with our customers allowed us to navigate a difficult year. The Airbus teams, customers and suppliers truly pulled together in the face of adversity to deliver this result.

 

“We also thank our partners and governments for their strong support to the sector,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. “Based on our 2020 deliveries we are cautiously optimistic as we look into 2021, although challenges and uncertainties remain high in the short term.”

 

In 2020, Airbus recorded a total of 383 new orders, 268 net orders, showing continued customer endorsements in all market segments.

 

The A220 won 64 new orders, confirming it as the leading aircraft in its category. The A320 Family won 296 new orders including 37 A321XLR.

 

In the wide-body segment, Airbus won 23 new orders including two A330s and 21 A350s. After 115 cancellations by the end of 2020, Airbus’ backlog stood at 7,184 aircraft.
The plane maker announced that it would report Full Year 2020 financial results on February 18, 2021.

