Airbus falls short 2022 commercial aircraft delivery target

Based on its November deliveries of 68 commercial aircraft and the complex operating environment, aircraft maker Airbus considers its target to achieve “around 700” commercial aircraft deliveries in 2022 to now be out of reach.

The final figure is not expected to fall materially short of the “around 700” delivery target. Airbus remains committed to delivering its financial guidance as provided in the Nine- Month 2022 results, meaning guidance for EBIT Adjusted and Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing remains unchanged.

Taking into account the fact that this complex environment will persist longer than previously expected, Airbus will be adjusting the speed of the A320 Family ramp-up to rate 65 for 2023 and 2024. Airbus maintains the objective of reaching a rate of 75 by the middle of the decade.

The full-year 2022 Airbus commercial aircraft orders and deliveries will be disclosed – after the audit on January 10, 2023. Full Year results will be disclosed on February 16, 2023. In November 2022, Airbus also registered 29 new orders and 14 cancellations bringing the backlog to 7,344 aircraft.

 

