Airbus projects African, other aircraft services’ market to double

 African airlines launch route intelligence

Aircraft giant, Airbus, has projected that the commercial aircraft services market in Africa and around the world will double in value by 2041.

The firm equally noted in its latest Global Services Forecast (GSF) that it expected the services market to recover to prepandemic levels in 2023 and to double in value over the next 20 years – from $95 billionn today to over $230 billion in the same year.

As a result, the number of people working in aviation services, keeping the world’s fleets flying on a daily basis, is set to increase by a further two million. “Every day millions of people in services, hidden champions behind the scenes, keep our global fleet of aircraft flying.

Alone the number of pilots, cabin crews, and maintenance specialists is set to grow by a further two million by 2041,” says Philippe Mhun, Airbus EVP Programmes, and Services.

“Accelerated digitalisation of operations and maintenance as well as a higher proportion of latest generation aircraft in service will lead to a massive requirement for new skills and job creation, leveraging new tools and ways of working in order to further increase our sector’s efficiency, reduce fuel consumption and emission,” Philippe added.

A compounded annual growth rate of 3.7 per cent will lead to a doubling in the value of the services market in the next two decades with a bigger than ever demand highly skilled labour: 585,000 new pilots, 640,000 new technicians, and 875,000 new cabin crews.

As operators focus more on their core business, services to improve aircraft availability and efficiency will increasingly be outsourced, boosting the market for those providers. These services will be driven by sustainability and enabled by digitalisation, connectivity, and innovation, to maximise efficiency in support of CO2 net zero ambitions.

Mhun concludes: “The GSF confirms our strategy and we are ready. Customer experience is our priority. Customer value will be underpinned by excellence in sustainable services and new energy transition, fully leveraging our Airbus Skywise digital capabilities.

Aviation services will remain one of the most advanced and international industries, keeping our customers and society at large at the heart of our operations.” Meanwhile, the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) in partnership with the leading African marketing intelligence provider – Milanamos has launched a dedicated Aviation Route Intelligence Portal.

The data-backed portal is a gateway to airlines to access useful market insights on networks within Africa and routes from Africa to the rest of the world. Speaking at the launch, AFRAA Secretary General, Mr. Abdérahmane Berthé stated: “This partnership between AFRAA and Milanamos is anchored on data intelligence which is AFRAA’s 5th strategic objective under the Association’s 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.

“I invite airlines to subscribe to the AFRAA Route Intelligence Portal that will facilitate data-driven decision making on connectivity opportunities, passenger/cargo capacity, and route profitability to effectively meet the needs of the growing African aviation market.

“AFRAA with this portal is supporting the African carriers like no other airline association” added Christophe Ritter, the CEO of Milanamos. “Benefiting from specific market intelligence reports is of paramount importance in the challenging African aviation market, and Milanamos is proud to be a partner of this strategic initiative launched by AFRAA.”

The portal can be accessed via the link https://afraarouteintelligence. com. As part of the launch, vouchers for complimentary access are available for AFRAA members for a limited period. For a demo and enquiries, please contact: ririe@afraa.org.

The portal complements AFRAA’s efforts to provide Africa-specific data and analysis for African airlines and the wider aviation fraternity. Other AFRAA portals in place include: the AFRAA Capacity Sharing portal and the AFRAA Spare Parts Pooling portal

