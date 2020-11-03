Business

Airbus reports nine-month 2020 results

Airbus reported consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

“After nine months of 2020 we now see the progress made on adapting our business to the new COVID-19 market environment. Despite the slower air travel recovery than anticipated, we converged commercial aircraft production and deliveries in the third quarter and we stopped cash consumption in line with our ambition,” said Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury.

 

“Furthermore, the restructuring provision booked shows our discussions with social partners and stakeholders have advanced well. Our ability to stabilise the cash flow in the quarter gives us confidence to issue a free cash flow guidance for the fourth quarter.”

Net commercial aircraft orders totalled 300 (9m 2019: 127 aircraft) with the order backlog comprising 7,441 commercial aircraft as of 30 September 2020.

Airbus Helicopters booked 143 net orders (9m 2019: 173 units), including 8 H160s and 1 H215 during the third quarter. Airbus Defence and Space’s order intake increased to 8.2 billion, with the third quarter including an additional A330 MRTT as well as contract wins in telecommunications satellites.

Consolidated revenues decreased to 30.2 billion (9m 2019: 46.2 billion), driven by the difficult market environment impacting the commercial aircraft business with around 40 per cent fewer deliveries year-on-year.

A total of 341 commercial aircraft were delivered (9m 2019: 571 aircraft), comprising 18 A220s, 282 A320 Family, 9 A330s and 32 A350s. During the third quarter of 2020, a total of 145 commercial aircraft were delivered including 57 deliveries in September.

