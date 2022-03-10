Airfare hike: AON ignoring consumer protection commission

The attempted rescue mission by Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to save air travelers from Airlines Operators of Nigeria’s (OAN)’s sudden hike in airfare to N50,000 across all domestic routes may have hit a brick wall, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

Performing the role of ombudsman in an unregulated economy like Nigeria can be tasking and unfulfilling. The job of protecting and policing consumers against trampling on their rights and guaranteeing them fair dealings fall on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). Previously known as Consumer Protection Council, FCCPC is the government agency saddled with the role of an ombudsman. It investigates individuals’ complaints against a company or organisation, especially a public agency. The agency has had cause to question, on many occasions, the arbitrary increment in cost of services by service providers without consumers’ prompting. With the aid of FCCPC’s unsolicited interventions, service consumers have been rescued on a number of occasions with sanity restored to pricing and quality of service. Last week, FCCPC embarked on a rescue mission to mediate between consumers and Nigerian airliners. In what seemed an ambush, the latter hiked airfares across all routes without a prior notice. It pegged all domestic routes at N50,000.

Airfare ambush

Airline Operators of Nigeria (OAN) announced an increment across all domestic routes. This followed a meeting of about 11 commercial airlines under the auspices of OAN in Lagos, where matters of mutual survival were discussed. Prior to the latest airfare hike by OAN, the umbrella body of airlines had lamented the scarcity and spike in the cost of aviation fuel. The group noted that Jet A1 costs above N410 in Lagos, N422 in Abuja and Port Harcourt and N429 in Kano. “On top of the continuous rise in the fuel price, fuel supply is, at best, epileptic, at several airports, thereby causing delays. “Supply nationally is, at best, unpredictable and several times a day, airlines are standing, waiting for fuel to be supplied at airports across the country,” operators stated in a communiqué. The Chairman of United Nigeria Airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, disclosed this, adding that the industry had witnessed a lot of deleterious inconsistencies in the past one year. “For our first ever flight (February last year), we paid N190 per litre for aviation fuel, but today (Sunday), aviation fuel has risen above N400 a litre. The lowest ticket we sold a year ago was N23,000, when aviation fuel was N190 and the official rate of naira to a dollar then was N340, but today, if foreign exchange is available, it is N450. When it is not available, the alternative market is N570 to a dollar, yet aviation is 99 per cent denominated in dollars. So, how will the operators survive these unusual inconsistencies?” Okonkwo queried. He added that airlines that sold tickets at the old rates were subsiding airfares, which is not sustainable. “Safety is very critical in the aviation business. But you cannot deal with safety in isolation of efficient operations. It must come with proper financing of operations. The cost of tickets is very important, yet aviation is a chain and the airline operators are at the center of the chain,” Okonkwo said.

FCCPC as ombudsman

As it were, FCCPC considers collective airfare hike decision by AON as an infringement on consumers’ rights. The agency described the airlines’ decision as anti-competition. To this end, the government agency protecting consumer’s right asked airliners to revert to the status quo. FCCPC’s Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, in a statement, faulted AON’s decision. Specifically, he noted Section 107 (1)(a) forbids competitors from fixing prices, while section 108 prohibits any conspiracy, combination, agreement or arrangement between competitors in any manner that unduly restrains or injures competition. Babatunde said FCCPA prohibited conduct or any coordination between competitors, including on the platform of trade associations. Commenting on the Commission’s findings, he said that preliminary investigation showed there had been a series of meetings by AON on the subject of airfare hike. “Investigation also confirms that one of the items of discussion during at least one of those meetings was to set base or minimum air fares. “The Commission’s understanding from intelligence so far gathered is that there was significant controversy and or an initial lack of consensus with respect to coordinated conduct resulting in setting air fares. “The Commission also has credible information that while attendees at the meeting may not have arrived at a consensus, the meeting ended in a resolution that encouraged, permitted or consented to the coordinated conduct.

“In furtherance of the discussions and or resolution at the meeting, certain champions of the coordinated conduct of imposing a base fare or a Minimum Re-Sale Price (MRSP) for their services in a coordinated and contemporaneous manner proceeded to increase their fares to a minimum of N50,000 across all sectors,” he said. According to the FCCPC boss, some airlines – Air Peace, Azman Air and United Nigeria Airlines – immediately proceeded with the increase. Arik followed. However, on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 6:31 p.m., Aero Contractors informed its trade partners (travel agents) and its commercial executive team by email that ticket fares were reviewed effective February 18, 2022, with the least fare being N50,000 across all routes. Aero Contractors noted in this communication that all other airlines had effected same increase. “Within days, Max Air also increased fares to the same minimum N50,000. Ibom Air and Dana approximately 48 hours after what appears to be the initial coordinated conduct also increased fares, although not to the N50,000 minimum. “Green Africa Airlines maintained its existing fares between N33,000 and N38,650, but has progressively increased its fares, rising to approximately N47,000 on its Lagos-Abuja route on Wednesday, February 23, 2022,” he said. The airfare hike by OAN is one action that has put the function of FCCPC to task. The Commission, on several occasions, reiterated its commitment to ensuring fairness in commerce and market place, as well as preventing the exploitation of consumers.

Past engagements with aviators

Current engagement with aviation stakeholders on services to consumers isn’t first engagement by the Commission. In 2018, FCCPC engaged aviation players with a view to reducing incessant abuse of consumer rights by aviation players. On the current sudden hike in airfare, a decision that has been keyed into by all airliners, the FCCPC boss insists that coordination in increasing prices (also known as cartel) is an infringement of the FCCPA. “Further, the current and prevailing Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Air Transport Economic Regulations) in Regulation 18.15.2 (i) and (iii) expressly prohibits airlines from engaging in any contract, arrangement, understanding, conspiracy or combination in restraint of competition, which includes directly or indirectly fixing a charge, fee, rate, fare or tariff and any collusive action. “The FCCPA, Civil Aviation Act and implementing regulations of both legislations respect the right and prerogative of airlines (as other businesses) to set their fares independently subject to, and in accordance with prevailing law and applicable processes. However, prevailing law expressly prohibits coordination, agreement or cooperation between competitors in setting fares,” he said.

Absence of enforcement power as major hindrance

Though the Commission said it was collaborating with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on the matter with a view to ensuring reversal in airfare hike, the airlines have taken a unanimous decision, which may be difficult to reverse. Last week, the Commission urged scheduled domestic airline operators to ensure strict and prompt compliance with the interim order by suspending the hike pending outcome of the Commission’s investigation, no airline obeyed the order. As at now, the N50,000 base line airfare is fully operational. While reports showed airlines are experiencing drastic drop in passengers following the recent increment in price, with a one-way economy ticket selling for N50,000, they are not showing signs of bulging. Regrettably, there is little FCCPC can do in the current circumstance. The Commission’s operating Act is its major hindrance. Speaking to the agency’s basic roles as protecting agency sometime last year in Lagos, Irukera reiterated the agency’s commitment to ensuring fairness in commerce and market place, as well as preventing the exploitation of consumers. He was speaking on the nature of complaints that could be prosecuted by FCCPC and the challenges facing the Commission. Irukera said FCCPC was not primarily a law enforcement agency, but a regulator, which possesses law enforcement powers. “Prosecutions and imprisonment are not the primary goals in general regulation and compliance. Our primary role is to ensure that commerce and the marketplace is fair, as well as prevent exploitation of consumers,” he said. “As such, the combination of these provisions shows that the commission may prosecute criminal violations that violate the FCCP Act or other enactments, for the protection of consumers and ensuring fair competition,” he said. On some of the challenges facing the commission, he said that like the general challenges in the legal process, there was the usual problem of length of time in deciding cases. Irukera said thhere was also a shortage of lawyers at the Commission.

Last line

As it stands, airliners are not contemplating shifting ground to accommodate FCCPC’s moral suasion.

