News

Airforce Alpha Jet Aircraft crashes, Pilot rescued

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comments Off on Airforce Alpha Jet Aircraft crashes, Pilot rescued

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Alpha Jet aircraft, has on July 18, at about 12.45 pm crashed in Zamfara State and the Pilot was rescued.

In a release signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DPRI), Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, said that the aircraft was returning from a successful air interdiction mission.

“Between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna States, and came under intense enemy fire which led to its crash in Zamfara State”

Gabkwet said that, “The gallant pilot of the aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, successfully ejected from the aircraft, using his survival instincts.

“The pilot, came under intense ground fire from the bandits, he was able to evade them and sought refuge in nearby settlements waiting sunset.”

“Using the cover of darkness and his phone set for navigation, Flight Lieutenant Dairo was able to elude several bandits’ strongholds and maneuvered his way to a Nigerian Army Unit, where he was finally rescued.”

The NAF spokesman said that, “It is instructive to note that upon receipt of the news of the crash, the Chief of Air Staff,(CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, had directed that all efforts must be emplaced to rescue the pilot.

“Also, NAF Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms and helicopter gunships provided close air support to NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops who were able to locate the crash site and the pilot’s parachute.

“ While combing nearby locations for any sign of the pilot, it is gladdening to note that while in hiding, the Pilot confirmed that the presence of NAF aircraft within the vicinity of the crash site helped in scaring the bandits who were after him, thus enabling him to find refuge and escape to a safe location.”

He added that, “It is important to recall that only recently, the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari,, had directed the Armed Forces of Nigeria to do all it takes to flush out criminal elements in Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna States.

“ It is in fulfillment of this directive that the NAF, in conjunction with surface forces, has in the last two weeks mounted intensive day and night air interdiction operations against bandits and their hideouts, especially in these three states.

“Through these intensive air operations, hundreds of bandits have been neutralized and several of their hideouts destroyed.

“Despite the setback of yesterday’s crash, the NAF remains committed towards fulfilling, Mr. President’s mandate as well as other constitutional roles assigned to it. The willingness, readiness and tested ability of the NAF remain unshaken and unwavering as it continues to carry out its assigned roles.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ipNX and USTDA sign partnership deal to develop Nigeria’s ICT infrastructure

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

  Nigeria’s pioneering and leading information, communications and technology (ICT) company, ipNX and the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) have signed a partnership deal that will further support the development of Nigeria’s ICT and broadband infrastructure and help ipNX expand its fibre-optic network to more than 200,000 residences in Lagos and other locations, […]
News

Constitution Review: FG’s excess power, major cause of friction, politics of bitterness – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

…Says no section of Nigeria must feel shortchanged Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has disclosed that until the Federal Government sheds the enormous power it wields, there will always be conflict in the country as well as politics of bitterness among the citizenry. Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and […]
News

Military high command yet to authorise retirement of senior officers –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said the military high command had yet to authorise retirement of senior officers, contrary to reports of possible mass disengagement. New Telegraph reports that, in the wake of the appointment of Maj-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), following the death of his immediate-predecessor, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica