Airforce commences investigation on alleged Aircraft firing Civilian settlements.

Following intelligence on Boko Haram/ISWAP movements along the Kamadougou Yobe River line, an aircraft from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai was detailed to respond to the suspected terrorists activities in the area along the Nigeria/Niger border yesterday, (15 September 2021)

The Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore ,Edward Gabkwet, who signed the release said that,”The aircraft while operating South of Kanama observed suspicious movement consistent with Boko Haram terrorists behaviour whenever a Jet aircraft is overhead.

“ Accordingly, the pilot fired some probing shots. It is important to state that the area is well known for continuous Boko Haram /ISWAP activities.

“ Unfortunately reports reaching Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured.”

He said that, “ the initial release denying the involvement of NAF aircraft was based on the first report available to the Air Component which was subsequently forwarded to NAF headquarters that civilians were bombed as the aircraft detailed for the mission was not carrying bombs.

“ Therefore a Board of Inquiry has been set up to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident”.

