Airforce to induct A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft

The Nigerian Airfiorce (NAF) induction ceremony of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the 011 Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja .

The Director of Public Relations and Information(DOPRI) NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who signed the release said that, “A symbolic fly past will be performed by some of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft within the vicinity of the induction ceremony, as part of programmes lined up for the induction ceremony.”

He added that, “The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will preside over the induction ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour.”

He however ,recalled on the arrival of the first batch of 6 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft at Kano, Nigeria in July were received by the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd).

Other service Chiefs include the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

Air Commodore Gabkwet also said that, “The second batch of the remaining 6 A-29 Super Tucanos are expected in Nigeria before the end of this year.

Our Reporters

