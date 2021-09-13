News

Airlift Nigerians despite COVID-19 portal challenges, NCAA directs airlines

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a circular to all foreign airlines operating in and out of Nigeria not to deny Nigerians boarding  for their inability to show evidence of payment for Day-7 COVID-19 PCR test or generate paid QR code.

 

The cumbersomeness of generating the PCR code after payment of the statutory fees has led to many travellers from Nigeria and into Nigeria denied boarding by airlines.

 

The Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, in a letter to all airlines operating in and out of the country said the decision was taken in view of the challenges some travellers to the country are experiencing while trying to fill their Health and Travel history into Nigeria’s International Travel Portal (NITP).

 

In a letter dated September 11, 2021, entitled: “Permission for airlines to board passengerstraveling toNigeria who are unable to show evidence of payment for day seven COVID-19 PCR test or generate paid QR code/ permit to fly”, signed by the Director-General noted that the Presidential.

